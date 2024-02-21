Immersive show moves to the Strip after great response in Arts District

The move to Luxor gives House of Shattered prisms a chance to break through on the Strip. The company describes its shows as, “One Enigmatic Venue, Two Epic Adventures.”

A look at "Particle Ink: Speed of Light" as it played the Arts District in 2022. (Denise Truscello)

A look at "Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms," opening in March 2024 at Luxor. (Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms)

A look at "Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms," opening in March 2024 at Luxor. (Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms)

The prisms in the pyramid are arriving in the spring.

Particle Ink’s House of Shattered Prisms at Luxor has pinned its launch date, April 20. The performance-based Particle Ink show plays 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays (go to particleink.com for tickets and intel).

The “portal to a hidden dimension made of light and ink” had originally planned a March 16 opening. A rep said the opening was moved “to further finalize the production and add the final magical touches ensuring our guests get the kind of unforgettable experience we’re known for.”

The space takes over Luxor’s moribund wedding chapel on the hotel’s second floor, across from Atrium Showroom (where Carrot Top and “Fantasy” headline) and Blue Man Group Theater.

The walk-around experience is presented in two formats. The Wanderlust experience is a self-guided tour through the space, open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. At night, Particle Ink takes over, a 360-degree show blending live performances, acrobatics, street dance and immersive technology.

Both showcases are narrated, the experience likened to an animated film.

The production team at Kaleidoco, an augmented reality and Web3 company, and MGM Resorts International are partnering in the project. Vegas production company Base Entertainment is the show’s manager.

Kaleidoco previously ran “Speed Of Dark” in 2022 in a renovated, redesigned Arts District warehouse. The show played to great response, with visitors (including this one) often suggesting the production needed a venue and location to capture a broader audience.

The move to Luxor gives House of Shattered prisms a chance to break through on the Strip. The company describes its shows as, “One Enigmatic Venue, Two Epic Adventures.”

The team long ago established “enigmatic.” “Epic” is still to be achieved.

“It’s going to open up our world to a much broader audience,” says Jennifer Tuft, Kaleidoco’s co-chief executive officer. “Obviously, being on the Strip and partnering with MGM is really exciting for us.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.