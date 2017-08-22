Jerry Lewis’s widow, SanDee touched by ‘outpouring of love’

SanDee “Sam” Lewis has been shaken by the loss of her husband, international entertainment legend Jerry Lewis. But Lewis’s wife of 34 years has been buoyed by the support she has received since has passing.

SanDee "Sam" Lewis and Jerry Lewis are shown on their wedding day in Key Biscayne, Fla., on Feb. 13, 1983. (Lewis family).

Jerry Lewis is shown with his daughter, Danielle; and wife, SanDee at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2014 (Lewis family).

A makeshift memorial appears for late comedian, actor and entertainer Jerry Lewis around his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Jerry Lewis performs during the final show of his run at the South Point, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The marquee at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino displays images of legendary comedian, entertainer and humanitarian, Jerry Lewis Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

“My heart is broken over the loss of my husband,” Lewis said Tuesday morning as the her family planned for a memorial service for Lewis. “The outpouring of love and emotion from the entertainment community and beyond is so touching.

“Not only have I lost, but the entire world has lost, one of the funniest and most caring men I have ever known.”

Lewis died Sunday morning in his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

The family plans to fulfill Lewis’s wishes to have his body cremated, and has directed any donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in his name or to Wounded Warriors on behalf of the Friars Club of New York. Other details will be made public as soon as they are finalized.

Shecky and Jerry

One of the very few remaining entertainers of Lewis’s era, Shecky Greene, famously ran afoul of Lewis as Greene performed at South Point Showroom. The dispute played out in 2010, and was rooted in an MDA Labor Day Telethon bit where Greene, Lewis and Norm Crosby reeled off one-liners in a tribute to Henny Youngman.

Lewis used the clip, which was a wonderful piece of comedy shtick, for years in his own stage show. Greene well remembers the night the three spun their jokes.

“We were all doing these Jewish accents, and when I did mine, Jerry turned and made a face at me, like he didn’t like it,” said Greene, who turned 91 on April 8. “The next time I saw Jerry Lewis in person was when he came to my show.”

Greene was told at the end of his performance that Lewis was in the audience, and returned to the stage to introduce him. “They told me, ‘Introduce Jerry and say something nice about the MDA, so I said, ‘Jerry, I did your Telethon, and you gave me the same look you gave Dean Martin. Now I know why he left you!’ The audience went, ‘Oooooh.’ “

Greene swiftly regretted making the remark, saying, “As I got off the stage, I said, ‘Why did I say that?’ ” The next day, Greene brought Lewis candy, ice cream, nuts and a four-foot card to Lewis’s home. They both lived in the same Scotch 80s neighborhood at the time.

Greene, whose Las Vegas stage career dates to 1953, said Lewis owned an air of confidence he’d also seen in Frank Sinatra.

“They developed a certain something in their personalities, in that they didn’t think they did anything wrong,” Greene said. “But Jerry was hard for me to know. There are certain individuals you wish you’d get closer to, and Jerry was one.”

Greene acknowledged Lewis’s great technical film and photography skills. Lewis invented the earliest version of the video assist, the system that allows filmmakers to view a video version of a take just after after it is filmed.

“For a guy who didn’t finish high school, there was an innate brilliance about him,” Greene said. “He was a genius in photography and filmography, especially. I am sorry Jerry Lewis is gone.”

Memories from Myron

Smith Center for the Performing Arts President Myron Martin said, “Jerry Lewis was one of my heroes.”

“I remember him as an an entertainment superstar, and someone who went out of his way to help others,’ Martin said. “My family never missed the Labor Day telethon and I remember going door to door collecting money for ‘Jerry’s kids.’ “

Martin said Lewis stopped by a rehearsal for “Hairspray,” which played the Luxor in 2006, to give the cast a pep talk.

Lewis also attended touring shows at Reynolds Hall, and headlined the venue in September 2014.

“He inspired many artists and audience members,” Martin said. “The day he performed at The Smith Center, the whole building lit up. People knew that they were in the presence of showbiz royalty.”

Of butter and gravity

Piero’s Italian Restaurant owner Freddie Glusman has been delivering meals to the Lewis home since Lewis’s passing. Glusman also supplied food to the musicians and crew during the MDA Telethon when it was held at the Sahara in the early 1980s.

The two met in 1980, and Lewis was a regular at Piero’s who always left his mark — on the restaurant’s ceiling. Lewis would peel away the paper on the pats of butter served with French bread, then flip the butter skyward.

“Eventually, they would fall, wherever they were,” Glusman said. “Even after he left, butter would drop from the ceiling. I’d say, ‘That’s from Jerry Lewis, being his ever-loving self.’”

Marino’s introduction

Frank Marino, a Las Vegas headliner for more than three decades, had never seen a Vegas show until he saw Lewis perform at the Las Vegas Hilton.

“The first show I saw was his, and he was the first person to ever introduce me from the audience,” said Marino, star of “Divas Las Vegas” at the Linq Hotel. “In those days, there were only 10 shows in Las Vegas, and it was a thrill to be called a ‘Strip headliner.’ I got to know Jerry over 31 years and did the Telethon at least 20 times.”

Marino once said to Lewis, “Wouldn’t you like to go out on the road with me, like you did with Dean?” Lewis joked, “Well, at least you’ll always be sober!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.