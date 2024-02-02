Justin Timberlake extends Las Vegas Strip tour stop

Tickets for Justin Timberlake’s new May date are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Feb. 9 at AXS.com. Timberlake has sold out his first scheduled date on May 10.

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on Dec. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Justin Timberlake performs at the opening of BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads/IG

Justin Timberlake has added a second show to his next swing through Las Vegas.

The new “Forget Tomorrow” tour performance at T-Mobile Arena is May 11, announced Friday morning by concert promoter Live Nation. Timberlake has sold out his first scheduled date on May 10. Tickets for the new date are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Feb. 9 at AXS.com.

Timberlake this week sent a ripple through pop culture during a show in New York marking his 43rd birthday. “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely (expletive) nobody,” Timberlake said from the stage as the band played his 2013 Jay-Z collaboration “Holy Grail.”

Fans surmised Timberlake referred to a statement from Britney Spears, whom he dated for three years ending in 2002, after she offered an apology to him on Instagram.

Spears’ post has since been deleted. She had accused Timberlake of cheating on her in her “The Woman in Me.” She later said “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry,” Spears captioned an Instagram post of Timberlake on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” But the two pop stars are, again, at odds.

