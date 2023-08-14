98°F
Kylie Minogue doubles down on Vegas residency

August 14, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
Kylie Minogue has doubled her dates for her Voltaire show at The Venetian.

Minogue has added 10 shows to her original 10 over five weekends beginning Dec. 15-16. The dates extend into May. The extension was reported in this space last week. The dates were formalized Monday.

Ticketmaster is now taking on the sales, beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, with info at its Ticketmaster.com, search Minogue’s name. As before, general-admission tickets start at $200. A two-top table is $1,000, a four-top at $2,000 and going up from there. Table groups top out at eight.

Travel packages are also again starting at $2,500 for a party of two, with fans receiving a three-day, two-night stay in a suite at The Venetian, a backstage tour of the venue, $200 dining credit, airport arrival and departure transportation, complimentary access to Tao Nightclub and a table at the show with caviar service.

The initial sale crashed the VoltaireLV.com website. The previous site, under operator UrVenue, locked up repeatedly because of demand for Minogue’s tickets.

The Voltaire show is set to debut Nov. 3-4, continuing through Dec. 15-16 this year and May 3-4 next year. There is no announced New Year’s Eve headliner at the club. Voltaire takes over the former Opaline Theater space, home of Blue Man Group and “Rock of Ages” over the years.

The new nightspot has a capacity of 1,000. Expect the venue to also release existing general-admission/table seats as the venue’s construction is finished. Tickets previously offered for the opening 10 weekends are not 100 percent of the venue’s capacity when completed.

Minogue has not toured the U.S. since 2011, when she appeared at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her latest single, “Padam Padam,” has topped the Billboard dance charts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

