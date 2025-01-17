Lady Gaga, John Mayer-Dave Matthews collab to highlight ‘FireAid’

Dave Matthews and John Mayer are to perform together for the first time at “FireAid,” a benefit event to help those affected by the California wildfires.

Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Gwen Stefani performs at day two of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of the R&B band Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated promotional photo. (Jabari Jacobs)

Katy Perry is shown with the legendary Stardust sign at the Neon Boneyard on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Taylor O'Sullivan)

Sting performs during opening night of his residency: "Sting: My Songs" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs at the Innings Festival on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

John Mayer is shown during Dead & Company's opening night at the Sphere on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman, not pictured, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Co-produced by the most powerful of entertainment companies, “FireAid” was expected to lure the legends. The initial lineup of superstars performing Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and (just announced) Kia Forum matches that hype.

Dave Matthews and John Mayer are set to perform together for the first time ever at the event, organized to raise funds to rebuild communities destroyed by wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Announced Thursday, the show will feature performances by Lady Gaga; Rod Stewart; Earth, Wind & Fire; Sting; Joni Mitchell; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas; Katy Perry; Gracie Abrams; Green Day; Gwen Stefani; Jelly Roll; Lil Baby; Pink; Stephen Stills; Stevie Nicks and Tate McRae.

Also this week, the Eagles pledged $2.5 million to help stage the event. But the current Sphere headliners have not announced their participation.

Strip headliners pepper the list. Gaga, Stewart, EWF, Sting, Perry and Stefani have all starred in residency productions in Las Vegas. Mayer has appeared with Dead & Company at Sphere.

“FireAid” is a partnership of Live Nation and AEG Presents, along with the family of entertainment icon Irving Azoff and his Full Stop Management company.

Additional artists, special guests and lineups for each venue will be announced in the coming days. The one-night-only event begins at 6 p.m.

Fans can access and donate to the cause, as “FireAid” will be broadcast and streamed live on a multitude of platforms, and at select AMC Theatre locations. IHeartRadio is the national audio partner to FireAid, employing its more than 860 radio stations, its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

See below for the full list of streaming options.

Streaming platforms for "FireAid," scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum:

Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on "LIFE with John Mayer," Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid, using its more than 860 radio stations, its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.