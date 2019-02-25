Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga react to the audience after a performance of "Shallow" from 'A Star is Born' at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mark Ronson, from left, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, right, and Mark Ronson hug after accepting the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga had it, for a song, at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night.

“Shallow,” the instant classic from “A Star is Born,” picked up the Oscar for Best Original Song. Gaga celebrated the triumph with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Gaga, who headlines at Park Theater at Park MGM, thanked her sister, Natali Germanotta, and also Bradley Cooper, with whom she sang the song during the ABC telecast, reprising their performance of Feb. 1 at Park Theater, when Cooper arrived onstage from his seat.

“There is not a single person on the planet that could sing this song but you,” she said, through tears. “Thank you for believing in us.”

The 32-year-old superstar added, “I’ve worked hard for a long time. It’s not about winning, it’s about following your dreams, and getting back up no matter how many times you are knocked down.”

Gaga was also nominated for Best Actress, which went to Olivia Colman for “The Favourite.”

Before the telecast at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Gaga talked of her dreams to become a film star.

“It’s been my dream since I a was a little girl that I would be able to even work as an actress, to work as a musician, to make it in this world,” Gaga told Entertainment Tonight before the telecast. “I can’t believe that I’m here and I’m so very happy.”

The pop music and, now, film superstar arrived in full, classic-Hollywood glam wearing a black Alexander McQueen gown, matching gloves, and a Tiffany yellow diamond valued at more than $30 million — about the entire production budget for “A Star Is Born.” The 128-carat Tiffany rock was most recently worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” her hit from 2009 and a fan favorite in her Park MGM shows, premieres 6 p.m. Monday as the latest song in the classic Fountains of Bellagio water show.

