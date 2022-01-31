Lady Gaga’s orchestral tribute, ‘Jazz + Piano’ returning to the Strip

Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” was to sidesaddle “Enigma,” but at the moment it’s her only stage show.

This image released by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (MGM via AP)

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on October 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Adam Driver, left, and Lady Gaga attend the premiere of "House of Gucci" at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on October 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

When Lady Gaga presented her “Jazz + Piano” residency in January 2019, it was to be a complementary residency to her main residency.

But at the moment, “Jazz + Piano” is the Gaga residency at Dolby Live.

“Jazz + Piano” is back for nine performances at the Park MGM theater, running April 14-May 1. Specific dates are April 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and May 1. TIckets are on sale Friday at parkmgm.com. The production is Gaga’s orchestral tribute to the Great American Songbook, peppered with selections from Tony Bennett, Cole Porter, Dinah Washington and Nat King Cole.

Gaga also performs updated arrangements of her own hits. She sings “Poker Face” from the piano. The symphony arrangement of “Paparazzi,” written by her fiend and bandleader Brian Newman, reminds of a James Bond chase scene.

What we’re not seeing from Gaga, at least yet, is a return to her “Enigma” pop show. Just when she pans to dust off the 25-foot-tall, Transformer-style robot; mirrored bodysuit and matching keytar is still unknown. So it’s handy to have a full orchestra, with the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns horn section, at the ready.

Originally, Gaga was prepping a pop-style show for what was then known as Park Theater. She convinced MGM Resorts International officials to alternate her “Jazz + Piano” performances, as she has a passion for jazz. As she has said from the stage, “The jazz shows sold out faster!” than “Enigma.”

The superstar relaunches her Strip dates on a career hot streak.

Gaga is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” The crime drama is based on the life of fashion giant Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Similar to the popularity and acclaim generated by the 2019 film hit “A Star Is Born,” the film coincides with a Lady Gaga series at Park MGM.

Dolby Live has already locked in the return of Bruno Mars, in his Silk Sonic partnership set to open Feb. 25-26 and run for 25 select dates through May 29. Garth Brooks is up next, Friday and Saturday. There have been no announcements related to the return of Dolby Live returning headliners Cher and Aerosmith, though both shows are expected to be back.

