Lance Burton closes Vegas curtain after selling mansion for $4M

Lance Burton wanted a castle overlooking Vegas. He got that, and many memories, as he recalled upon the property’s sale.

Tarek Tabsh, co-founder at Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, purchased magician Lance Burton's former Henderson hillside castle for $4 million.

Lance Burton. (LVRJ)

Magician Lance Burton sold his Henderson hillside home for $4 million. He last performed in Las Vegas in 2018 and relocated to his Kentucky farm last fall.

Lance Burton is shown on a John Deere 6120E compact tractor on his farm in Columbia, Kent., in a Facebook post on Jan. 29, 2021.

Tymara Walker, Jackie Wiatrowski, Colte Julian and Tymara Walker are shown in a scene from "Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel the Concert," in residency at Harrah's Showroom. (Denise Truscello)

The sale of Lance Burton’s castle on a hill marks the end of an era in Las Vegas real estate.

The purchase of Burton’s home in southeast Henderson was announced Thursday. The estate fetched $4 million from a buyer identified as Tarek Tabsh, according to property records, co-founder at Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies. The sale price is below the property’s $4.4 million price tag in April.

Burton, the famed Master Magician and Las Vegas Strip headliner for more than 30 years, put the home up for sale as he moved to his original farm home in Columbia, Kent., in November.

Burton recalled Saturday that was inspired by the horror movies of his youth when imagining the estate’s design.

“I found this gorgeous site, you know, and wanted a castle on a hill, just like I’d seen in the movies,” Burton said. “From the outside, you’d see that castle, looking down at the town. I had a view of downtown Las Vegas, all the hotels, on one side. On the back side were these mountains, and in the winter they had snow on them. It was all BLM land, wildlife, and I fell in love with it.”

Burton had the custom home built in 2006. The three-story, six-bedroom estate covers 14,376 square feet and sits on 10 acres in the Black Mountains.

Burton hosted several events at the property for young magicians, whom he entertained alongside such stars as Siegfried, Johnny Thompson, Jeff McBride, Criss Angel and Fielding West.

“We’d have 50 or 60 young magicians out there,” Burton said. “They loved getting to talk to the magicians. It was a great setting for that development.”

The estate’s architect, Colin Summer, is known for design another magical manse in Vegas. He was the architect of “The Slammer,” Penn Jillette’s home on West Wigwam Avenue from 1994-2015 (“The Slammer” met a dubious demise in 2016, when Jillette attempted to take it down with a rented tank).

“Colin had a real sense of drama,” Burton said. “I wanted this horror-film look. He loved that idea, ran with it, and came up with the design on his own. He needed very little direction. It was a beautiful, interesting place to look at from the outside, very comfortable on the inside. I loved living there.”

Walker takes stride

Keep an eye on the wicked-talented Vegas vocalist Tymara Walker, guest-singer with David Tatlock’s Soul Juice Band at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis on July 20. Tatlock has set up a series of cool hangs Tuesday nights at Notoriety.

Walker announced from the stage the developing musical “The Rocking Chair,” for which she is composer and music director. The play is written and directed by Donte Miller, founder of Hearts Productions in Las Vegas.

The story follows the life of a grandmother who grew up in slavery, tracing back to her childhood.

“It is a period piece, but it is nothing like you have ever seen,” says Walker, whom we first saw as a take-it-over backing vocalist in “Elvis Presley’s Heartbreak Hotel in Concert” at Harrah’s. “It brings a new and unique perspective to this piece of American and African-American history.”

Walker composes every piece of music and the show will be presented with a live band. Look for it in the spring.

So, this

In an odd civic coincidence: The “Potted Potter” spoof show reopened at The Magic Attic at Bally’s on Thursday, the night before “Jubilee” would have turned 40. “Potter” does pay homage to Vegas entertainment history with a singing Elvis puppet, singing a couple lines from “My Way.” Maybe add a feathered showgirl, too.

In rehearsal …

“Rated Red” the burlesque show is coming into The Portal at Area15. Hearing some very positive feedback about this talented and diverse lineup. The opening date, and the cast, is moving around. We shall update.

