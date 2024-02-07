45°F
Kats

Las Vegas Strip legend shown singing backstage at Grammys

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 8:58 am
 
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The night Celine Dion appeared on stage at the Grammys, she sang backstage.

Singer-songwriter Sonyaé Elise shared video of Dion backstage in a series of highlights from Sunday’s show.

The two harmonized and alternated lines in an impromptu, gospel-style performance. Dion also sang briefly alongside Stevie Wonder backstage. Wonder led the night’s tribute to music-industry stars and dignitaries who died over the previous year.

Dion had not appeared before an audience since March 2o20, sidelined by the rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome. She was the unannounced presenter of the Album of the Year award, won by Taylor Swift.

Swift and Dion attempted to diffuse controversy over Swift not mentioning or recognizing Dion after winning the award. On Monday, Dion shared a TikTok slideshow from the ceremony on Monday. The first photo was shot of the two superstars in an embrace.

“Such a memorable night,” read the TikTok caption. Dion’s also shared images of herself with Oprah Winfrey, stylist Law Roach, Wonder, Victoria Monét and others.

Dion’s most recent concert was March 9, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Dion lives in Lake Las Vegas. She turned up at Katy Perry’s finale on Nov. 4, and into T-Mobile Arena for a Montreal Canadiens-Golden Knights game on Oct. 30.

Dion has been unable to perform after announcing in 2022 she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. Her Resorts World Theatre residency, a partnership with AEG Presents, was called off in November 2021. AEG officials and Dion’s management have not responded to requests this week for updates to the superstar’s vision for returning to the stage.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

