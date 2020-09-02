89°F
Las Vegas turns red for entertainment community affected by COVID-19

Las Vegas turns red for entertainment community. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2020 - 8:44 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2020 - 9:07 pm

We Entertainment Community of Las Vegas (WE/EC Vegas) is putting on a show Tuesday night.

Members of the Vegas entertainment community are staging a “case push” and temporary Truss Garden installation of open equipment cases along Symphony Park at The Smith Center. The event will be livestreamed as part of the We Make Events Red Alert nationwide campaign from 9 p.m.-midnight.

A total of 68 trusses were set up, representing one truss for every 1,000 Vegas entertainment workers sidelined by COVID-19.

The event is part of the nationwide Red Alert event. About 1,500 venues and businesses across the country — including dozens in Las Vegas — will turn red Tuesday. Among locations that will turn red in Las Vegas include Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Ballpark, the Mob Museum and Tuscany Suites.

The Thomas & Mack Center was lit up with 48 lasers. The school’s Artemus Ham Hall, Judy Bayley Theater and Flashlight installation were set to be lit up.

The event is to push Congress to pass the Restart Act, which would deliver financial assistance for millions of Americans who have lost income due the COVID-19 shutdown. The Las Vegas live-entertainment community has been crippled since shows were pulled from the stage in March.

Among those on hand were Michelle Johnson, known as Las Vegas’s First Lady of Jazz.

“I never thought I’d be in this position. I’ve never known anything but the arts.” Johnson said. “I won’t stop until we can get back to doing what we love.”

