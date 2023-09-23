Latest Harry Styles-Sphere buzz: A March residency launch

Harry Styles in March at The Sphere is the latest music-industry feedback.

Harry Styles attends the premiere of "My Policeman" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 11, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Harry's House" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The music universe seems to be visiting Vegas this weekend. But a performer not in town is creating buzz around the amps.

Harry Styles is in the center of reports from informed individuals he will be the next Sphere headliner announced. This is not formally confirmed, but word is Styles would launch his series in March.

Styles has also been held up as a performer for the Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in February. Such an appearance would serve as a wonderful way to announce a show in Vegas. But those who know Styles’ plans say he is not planning on performing at the Super Bowl.

But Styles is an apt fit for The Sphere, far easier to list the reasons why he’d play the glorious globe than not. In 2022, Styles sold out a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden. He’s a hitmaker, with “Harry’s House” winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

The first single from that album, “As It Was.” was the No. 1 song internationally by Billboard calculations.

Also, Styles’ sequined bodysuits and boas delight all variety of fan.

And Styles is managed by Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management entertainment agency. Azoff, who runs the company with his son Jeffrey, is entertainment industry royalty. Azoff the elder is reportedly involved in booking The Sphere as a consultant with venue partner Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Another of Azoff’s clients: U2. At The Sphere, everything comes full circle.

