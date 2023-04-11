Light festival taking over Westgate parking lot

Imaginarium will cover Westgate’s north lot with 5 million lights, mazes, forests and storybook characters.

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

A photo illustration of "Imaginarium," which will be set up at Westgate Las Vegas's north parking lot from April 28-May 7. (Imaginarium)

Prepare for Purple Patch and Pink Pansy.

The 3D light festival Imaginarium is taking over Westgate Las Vegas’s north parking lot from April 28 to May 7. The open-air, strolling experience runs daily from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets for residents with valid Nevada IDs start at $19 for seniors 62 and older, and children ages 3 through 12; $25 for guests 13 and older with children 2 and younger free.

Westgate officials say they believe this is the first time the north parking lot has been used for entertainment.

The family friendly attraction joins such “immersive” outdoor experiences as Transfix at Resorts World, and the holiday Enchant walking tour at Resorts World and Las Vegas Ballpark.

Imaginarium is to incorporate 5 million lights, mazes, glowing forests, and assorted storybook characters on the 5-acre parcel. The aforementioned Purple Patch and Pink Pansy are among the eight Imaginarium “attraction zones.” Guests can also embark on a treasure hunt for objects at eight checkpoints.

The show is produced by International Culture Exchange Group, which has staged the first Chinese Lantern Festival in the U.S. The company produced Imaginarium at Cal Expo in Sacramento, during the California State Fair and Food Festival.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.