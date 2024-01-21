55°F
Kats

Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2024 - 2:47 pm
 
Eddie Vedder performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Sat ...
Eddie Vedder performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs live onstage at BST Hyde Park, in London, Friday, July 8, 20 ...
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs live onstage at BST Hyde Park, in London, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs during the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at ...
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs during the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pearl Jam’s even flow is finally leading back to the Strip.

We’re eager for the Seattle-based rockers to announce their rescheduled date at MGM Grand Garden. Look for at least one performance May 16. The dates are not yet confirmed. Secondary-market websites have posted that the band returning in May but not specifying the dates or offering tickets for sale.

The band had booked its first Vegas show in 16 years at Grand Garden in May 2022 but pulled off just two days before the show after bassist Jeff Ament tested postitive for COVID-19.

Eddie Vedder has since headlined Dolby Live in October and also caught U2 at the Sphere while in town. All that did was spark speculation that Pearl Jam would one day run a series at the Sphere; we have not heard anything verifiable in that direction. But MGM Grand, yes.

Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

