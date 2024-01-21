Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
The group had to postpone a show nearly two years ago because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Pearl Jam’s even flow is finally leading back to the Strip.
We’re eager for the Seattle-based rockers to announce their rescheduled date at MGM Grand Garden. Look for at least one performance May 16. The dates are not yet confirmed. Secondary-market websites have posted that the band returning in May but not specifying the dates or offering tickets for sale.
The band had booked its first Vegas show in 16 years at Grand Garden in May 2022 but pulled off just two days before the show after bassist Jeff Ament tested postitive for COVID-19.
Eddie Vedder has since headlined Dolby Live in October and also caught U2 at the Sphere while in town. All that did was spark speculation that Pearl Jam would one day run a series at the Sphere; we have not heard anything verifiable in that direction. But MGM Grand, yes.
