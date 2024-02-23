Mahomes returns for Las Vegas Strip celebration

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Chiefs are again repeat champions. Of the Las Vegas party scene, we mean.

Members of team have been spotted this week in town. Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes led a party of 20 gents back to Carversteak at Resorts World. There is no confirmation that he was with teammates, but the group did dine at the Whiskey Room private dining space in the chic steakhouse.

The group would later play games of chance on the casino floor.

Mahomes bought his entourage a round of Don Julio 1942 for the table of 20 secluded in the Whiskey Room private dining enclave, ordering Wagyu cheesesteak bites, crab legs and Coors Light.

Mahomes visited the restaurant on Feb. 9 to celebrate his wife Brittany Mahomes’ appearance on the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. And, he spent his bachelor party at the restaurant almost two years ago to the day, on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Mahomes visited Disneyland with their kids on Tuesday.

Members of the Chiefs are expected to party at least through Friday night. DJ Adam Daudier, who plays Toca Madera Mexican steakhouse at Wynn, posted Wednesday he had performed for members of the team on Tuesday and “apparently Travis Kelce was getting down to my music in the private room last night & management asked me to play a private event for the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday.”

It is not clear who “management” is in this case. Daudier is a house DJ at the restaurant. He’s also owner of Kintsugi Yoga in Summerlin, according to his Instagram page.

Kelce was also captured on the 17th hole of Wynn Golf Club, appropriately at the course’s Travis Lake (who is shown glancing down at the lake’s marker). Wynn Las Vegas Director of VIP Relations and Creative Marketing Jasmin Medar posted a photo on his Instagram story feed of Kelce on the course.

Kelce has since flown to Australia to reunite with Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour” stop Friday at Accor Stadium in Sydney. TMZ reports Kelce arrived with former Chiefs teammate and fellow tight end Ross Travis. Katy Perry and Rita Ora were also in the venue, which seats 82,000. The crowd reportedly, but not surprisingly, went wild.

