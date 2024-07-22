91°F
Kats

Mariah Carey adds more dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 8:32 am
 

It’s high notes and hot sales for Mariah Carey at Dolby Live.

“The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” is continuing for eight performances from Jan. 31-Feb. 15. Promoter Live Nation Las Vegas announced Monday that tickets for the added shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Carey returns to the Park MGM venue Friday night. The production opened in April.

Carey celebrates the 20th anniversary of her worldwide hit album, “The Emancipation of Mimi,” certified seven-times platinum (1 million sales), spent 14 weeks atop the Billboard charts, and produced the hit singles “It’s Like That, “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” and “Don’t Forget About Us.”

All of those hits are featured in the new show. Carey is backed by eight dancers, a four-piece band, and three backing vocalists, The superstar chronicles her career in four acts.

The “Celebration” series is Carey’ third residency in Las Vegas. Her previous stints have been “The Butterfly Returns” at the Colosseum and Caesars Palace from 2018-2020, and the Colosseum series “#1 To Infinity” from 2015-2017.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

