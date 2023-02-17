Mark Wahlberg films ‘massive hit’ at the Plaza

The Plaza CEO said of Mark Wahlberg, “Obviously we love having Mark there, and the energy he brings.”

Mark Wahlberg is shown at the Plaza while filming his upcoming movie "The Family Plan" on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Mark Wahlberg has invited the Plaza to the “Hollywood 2.0” dynamic.

The A-list actor and active Las Vegan wrapped on-location shooting at the classic hotel-casino Thursday afternoon and evening. Wahlberg and his crew worked for about three hours on site.

A few vintage cars were spotted near the front of the hotel, parked on Main Street near the ongoing construction at the porte-cochère.

“Obviously we love having Mark there, and the energy he brings,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said Friday morning. “His team is great and professional, so they’re easy to work with. The exposure for the Plaza and downtown is wonderful.”

Wahlberg and his crew filmed at Aria on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bellagio on Wednesday night, Caesars Palace on Thursday night, Hoover Dam on Monday, The Strat on Tuesday, and Luxor’s HyperX Esports Arena on Wednesday.

Michelle Monaghan, Simon Cellan Jones, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby and Ciaran Hinds join Wahlberg in the cast of what is reportedly an Apple Original Films and Skydance Media action comedy. Simon Cellan Jones, who recently collaborated with Wahlberg on “Arthur the King,” directs. No release date has been announced. will direct.

The film’s IMBD synopsis: “A former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him.”

Wahlberg said in an Instagram Reels clip from The Strat on Wednesday, “It’s gonna be a massive hit.”

No bad medicine here

Jon Bon Jovi is hosting dinner for 10 (nine not enough, 11 too many) in East Hampton, New Jersey, or New York City. This opportunity is up for bid at the live auction at Saturday’s 26th annual Keep Memory Power of Love gala (Go to keepmemoryalive.org for info about the gala and the center and how to support the cause).

Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, have committed to attend the event at the MGM Grand Garden, tossing in a case of the family’s Hampton Water rosé.

I met these gentlemen in March 2018, during a Hampton Water promotional event at the Cleveland Clinic Event Center. The father and son are in partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, where Ruvo Center and KMA co-founder Larry Ruvo serves as vice president.

I asked Bon Jovi about performing a series in Las Vegas.

“Have we been approached? Yes, we have. But it’s a big world, and we’re still exploring it,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said. “But I’m not ready to settle down yet. It’s flattering, and I know there are a lot of great bands doing it, but I’m not ready for it.”

Line!

Bill Maher is playing David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand for the first time this Friday and Saturday. His shows coincide with “SNL” alum Kevin Nealon’s debut at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club on those same nights.

Asked about those coinciding appearances, Maher said, “I love Kevin but, but luckily I’m a lot funnier than he is (laughs).” Maher will also appear against BGCC when he’s back in June.

Cool Hang Alert

Monday’s Dark is paying homage to late superstar Olivia Newton-John at 8 p.m. Monday at The Space. Sabrina Plaince-Sia, co-creator and star of “The Olivia Show,” is among the singers. Poor Richard’s Players and the Playhouse Performance Theatre is the charity. Go to mondaysdark.com for more info.

PodKats! Episodes

