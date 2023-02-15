Mark Wahlberg films on the Strip in ‘Hollywood 2.0’ vision

Mark Wahlberg has said he wants to make Las Vegas “Hollywood 2.0.” And he’s filming a hit movie here now.

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mark Wahlberg’s “Hollywood 2.0” scheme has taken him from the middle of the Strip to Hoover Dam to The Strat.

Wahlberg posted a video Tuesday afternoon from the front of The Strat, the resort’s iconic needle positioned perfectly behind him.

Wahlberg has been filming his latest, “The Family Plan,” around town over the past week. Wahlberg’s crew made a last-minute call to The Strat team to shut down the hotel’s main entrance. This is why he was so grateful.

“Yo, big shout out to the whole Sartini family, the Strat family, we’ve got Blake Jr. and Sr., Steve, thank you guys so much for allowing us to shoot here,” Wahlberg says in the clip, referring to The Strat/Golden Entertainment ownership family, the Sartinis. “Big hit movie, ‘The Family Plan,’ It’s gonna be a massive hit, just like this massive, beautiful building.”

Wahlberg seemed to either trip on the movie’s title, saying, “‘Family Plan, family road.” However it lands, we expect a big hit movie. And “Steve” is a nod to Golden Entertainment President and COO Steve Arcana.

The film’s synopsis, from the movie website IMDB: “A former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him.” Eager to know how the incognito element works at these Strip resorts.

Wahlberg sightings have rolled in for the past week. He was spotted at Aria on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bellagio on Wednesday night, Caesars Palace on Thursday night, Hoover Dam on Monday and The Strat on Tuesday. A massive hit and pass the popcorn.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.