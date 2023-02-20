Mark Wahlberg sells mansion for $55M as he focuses on Vegas

A week after filiming scenes in Las Vegas, the Hollywood A-lister has sold his L.A. home.

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who's been working on the action comedy "The Family Plan," spent about three hours with a crew Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Plaza. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mark Wahlberg greets his fans as he arrives at a VIP event at Wahlburgers in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

You can do a lot with $55 million. If you’re Mark Wahlberg, you can put it toward your Las Vegas film and business empire.

According to published reports, the A-lister who vows to turn Las Vegas into “Hollywood2.0,” has sold his mansion in the uber-exclusive Los Angeles Beverly Park area for $55 million.

The purchase was reported a week after Wahlberg shot scenes for his action-adventure film “The Family Plan” at several Las Vegas locations.

The original April listing price for Wahlberg’s L.A. manse was $87.5 million, dipping to $79.5 million last November. The 30,500-square-foot property featured a basketball court, putting green and state-of-the-art pool and basketball court.

Worth an estimated $400 million, Wahlberg bought the 6.2-acre property for $8.25 million in 2009, completing construction five years later. The buyer has not yet been reported.

After listing the mansion, Wahlberg and his Oscar-nominated wife, Rhea Durham, and the couple’s four children moved to Las Vegas. In August, the couple purchased a two-story town home at The Summit Club for $14.5 million. The luxury enclave is in Summerlin, off Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive.

Wahlberg last week wrapped location shooting for his upcoming action-comedy film “The Family Plan.” The 51-year-old film star and his crew were spotted at Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Hoover Dam, The Strat, Luxor and the Plaza.

He said the upcoming film will be “a massive hit.” He has expressed plans to open a film studio in Las Vegas, and he has also expanded his F45 Training company with five locations in the valley.

Wahlberg is also co-owner of the family’s Wahlburgers chain of burger restaurants and co-founder of the Municipal sports-apparel company. He’s an investor in Flecha Azul Tequila company, posting a pair of Instagram Reels videos Monday from the golf course while promoting the brand’s blanco variety. In one of the clips, Wahlberg wore a Municipal hat and flexed his left arm, proving he works out at F45 Training.

