New Phish single drops ahead of Sphere series

The single, available on all streaming services, comes a week before the famous jam band is set to start four sold-out performances as the famous Las Vegas venue.

Phish are shown in New York City on March 26, 2024. (Danny Clinch)

Entering its series at the Sphere, Phish is continuing to evolve in ‘24. So the iconic jam band has released a single off an upcoming album carrying that very message.

Announced today, the title track of “Evolve” is available at all DSP (Digital Signal Processing) and streaming services. Due July 12, the album is Phish’s first studio release in four years.

The single is announced as Phish embark on four sold-out performances at the Sphere, running April 18-21. Each show at the Sphere is to feature unique setlists and visual production.

The band’s U.S. summer tour continues from July through September. Phish also hosts Mondegreen, the four-day festival set for August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. This is the band’s 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years.

