53°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Kats

On The Record shines in 1st-anniversary fete on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2020 - 8:35 pm
 

One of the VIP guests showed up with a shiner, but Jonnie and Mark Houston made it through the night unscathed.

The party-purveying twin brothers celebrated the first anniversary of On The Record speakeasy and club at Park MGM late Saturday. The event also served as the site of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s post-UFC 246 party.

Cerrone arrived with his wife, Lindsay. He also showed up with a purple welt under his left eye, a parting gift from Conor McGregor from T-Mobile Arena earlier in the night.

The zestful Houston brothers, and their multileveled nightspot, have been a column favorite since the club opened in December 2018. Love the 1963 Bristol Lodekka double-decker bus converted into a DJ booth, the vinyl parlor with real albums, and the speakeasy room lined with vintage cassette tapes.

In September, pop artist Shepard Fairey unveiled his black-and-white portrait of Queen in the club’s open courtyard. Another nice touch.

Saturday night, veteran actor Jeremy Renner (most recently Hawkeye in the of Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise) headed up a group of famed friends that included rapping time-keeper Flavor Flav, singer/actress Bella Thorne (“Shake It Up” on the Disney Channel), Craig Robinson (“Dolittle” and “The Office”), Daniel Baldwin, supermodels Tina Louise and Kelly Gale, Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”), Jay Hernandez (“Magnum P.I.” relaunch), Shane West (“A Walk To Remember”) and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell.

Cerrone was in conference with Renner, evidently a spirit-lifting conversation. It was a good way for this Cowboy to ride into the sunset.

A Bronx tale

It was a Vegas-centric scene at the Deerfield Beach (Fla.) DoubleTree Hilton on Saturday morning.

Bronx Wanderers, gearing up for their move to Harrah’s Showroom, have headlined a sold-out series in Florida beginning Jan. 2. Vegas singer/songwriter/musician/comic Dennis Blair is opening for none other than Charo this month on her tour of the state. The two Las Vegas acts ran into each other in the Doubletree hotel lobby.

Blair first noticed guitarist Dave Braun, then the rest of the act, including sax player Keith Brennaman and family members Vinny Adinolfi, Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi II and Nicky Adinolfi.

It was a lineup more befitting the old Las Vegas Hilton. As Blair says, “I guess the Bronx Wanderers wandered a little too far.”

Not love at first sting

Kelly Frey, owner of The Publicity Lab, a Las Vegas PR company, was stung by a scorpion while writing the news release announcing Scorpions’ July residency at Zappos Theater. Seriously. Frey, who had never even seen a scorpion (or Scorpions, for that matter), was stung on her right ring finger. This was two weeks ago. As of Sunday afternoon, Frey’s finger was still numb …

ShowBuzz!

It’s been a minute since we have buzzed. Let’s run it:

“Sharp Dressed Man,” the ZZ Top musical being co-produced by the band and Caesars Entertainment, is still looking for investment capital. Or, as we say on the streets, money. The show was announced in May, with the plan to open this year. No further timeline offered. ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are the original executive producers; the band is back at The Venetian Theater for five shows March 20-28 …

Before founding the hard-rock dance production “Little Miss Nasty,” Gina Katon was a cast member in “Rock of Ages” in L.A. Katon was in the original production at since-closed King King in Hollywood in 2005, playing the role of “Lead Stripper.” “LMN,” as we know it in shorthand, plays 9 p.m. Fridays most Fridays, 10 p.m. Saturdays at Rio’s 172. sharing the room with Raiding The Rock Vault

“Sharp Dressed Man,” the ZZ Top musical co-produced by the band and Caesars Entertainment, is still looking for investment capital. Or, as we say on the streets, money. The show was announced in May, with the plan to open this year. No further time line offered. ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are the original executive producers; the band is back at Venetian Theatre for five shows March 20-28 …

Two rooms that are generating a lot of attention from producers and performers: 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage and the former “Magic Mike Live” theater at Hard Rock Hotel/Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The latter reopens in November, after the property is renovated and rebranded. The closed Rare 120 (and before that, AJ’s Steakhouse) space at Hard Rock is another possible supper club-style venue for entertainment when the hotel reopens …

Cool Hang Alert

“Baritones of Love” is a show to see. It is billed as a novelty act, claiming to be “the perfect tonic in a world of too many tenors.” But the talent is first-rate.

“Baritones” co-stars the rotating group of vocalists Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque,” Colin Cahill of “Atomic Saloon Show,” David Villella of “Vegas! The Show,” Randal Keith of “Phantom” and “Les Miserables,” and Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson of Vegas Golden Knights national anthem fame.

College of Southern Nevada music professor Mark Wherry, the “odd little man” at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, is music director and the singers are backed by a five-piece band.

The Baritones say to enjoy tunes from “Sinatra to Groban, ‘That’s Life,’ You Raise Me Up,’ ‘Impossible Dream’ and more!” The next performance is 3 p.m. Sunday at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20 — a mere pittance — and available at suncitysummerlin.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST