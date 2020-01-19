44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Conor McGregor stops Donald Cerrone in first round at UFC 246

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2020 - 9:43 pm
 
Updated January 18, 2020 - 10:34 pm

Conor McGregor spent the week leading up to his return to competition displaying a new calm and mature attitude.

Then he went out Saturday night and delivered a vintage McGregor performance in a 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena.

It was McGregor’s first win since 2016 in his first fight since October 2018.

McGregor staggered Cerrone with a left head kick moments into the bout. He knocked him down with two left hands and landed a barrage of punches on the ground, but the fight was never in doubt after the kick.

“He wasn’t expecting that,” McGregor said of the head kick.

McGregor charged across the cage at the opening bell and clinched with Cerrone after missing with a left hand.

He landed four straight shoulder checks that appeared to catch Cerrone off guard.

After they separated, McGregor blocked a right kick and followed with the decisive left foot to the head.

McGregor landed 19 significant strikes in the 40 seconds and absorbed none, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He was more concerned with making history as the first fighter in UFC history to record a knockout at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

“I made history tonight. I set another record,” said McGregor, the first fighter to simultaneously hold belts in two weight classes. Two others have done it since.

“I’m so happy. I’m very proud of that accomplishment. UFC can strip fighters and give other fighters make-believe belts, but they can’t give out knockout victories across multiple weight divisions. Etch my name in history one more time.”

It was the third consecutive knockout loss for Cerrone, who vowed to continue.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Cerrone, 36. “He busted my nose, and it started bleeding, and I stepped back and he head-kicked me. I love this sport, and I’m going to keep fighting.”

McGregor opened up several intriguing options with the spectacular performance.

He could go back to lightweight and challenge for the title after Tony Ferguson challenges champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in April.

McGregor also could stay at welterweight and fight ultra-popular Jorge Masvidal. He has mentioned going back to boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao this year, possibly at Allegiant Stadium.

“I like this weight, and I feel good,” McGregor said of fighting at 170 pounds. “God willing, I came out of here unscathed and I’m in shape. I’m going to celebrate and talk to my family before getting back to the gym with my team.”

Pacquiao was definitely watching.

“THE NOTORIOUS!!!,” he tweeted immediately after the knockout.

McGregor had not fought since a lightweight title loss to Nurmagomedov in October 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. The fight was marred by an ugly postfight brawl inside and outside the cage.

It was a much different scene Saturday, as McGregor embraced an emotional Cerrone before dropping to his knees and taking in the roar of the capacity crowd.

The event did a live gate of $11,089,129, fourth-best in UFC history and second for an MMA event in Nevada behind McGregor’s fight against Nurmagomedov.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-In Staredowns - VIDEO
The UFC 246 fight card, featuring a welterweight main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, is official, minus one planned bout. In place of Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso, a bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ode' Osbourne will move up to the pay-per-view main card. All fighters competing on the card faced off during the ceremonial weigh-ins at The Park Theater.
McGregor: "All their eyes are lighting up when 'The Notorious' name is mentioned" - VIDEO
Conor McGregor says he knows that other fighter's eyes light up at the chance of facing him as it usually means a dramatic increase in pay. Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman spoke about why they'd face McGregor next and Donald Cerrone explained how he's affected his payday for UFC 246. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Maycee Barber Doing All She Can to Become the UFC's Youngest Champion - VIDEO
As 21-year-old Maycee Barber begins her quest to become the youngest champion in the UFC, she must first face a competitor in women's flyweight Roxanne Modafferi - a veteran of the sport who is often regarded as one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246- Media Day Staredowns
With UFC 246 fight week underway, fighters from five featured bouts, including the co-main event women's bantamweight contest between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, faced off at media day in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 246 Press Conference: McGregor vs. Cerrone Highlights and Staredown - VIDEO
Ahead of their welterweight bout at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone were respectful of one another, despite having traded barbs close to four years ago at another press conference. Their bout will serve as the five-round main event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC Champ Usman "Love and Unity Does Win Sometimes"
Kamaru Usman retained the UFC welterweight title when he knocked out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their title bout at UFC 245. After a heated lead-up to their bout, Usman says sometimes love and unity wins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UFC 245 Ceremonial Weigh-in Staredowns
Here are the staredowns from the ceremonial weigh-in featuring all fighters competing at the UFC 245 fight card on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena. There are three title fights on the main card with the main event featuring a middleweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kamaru Usman explains the origin of the Colby Covington rivalry ahead of UFC 245
Ahead of their welterweight title fight, division champion Kamaru Usman explains where the rivalry with his opponent, Colby Covington originated and discusses what he thinks about the challenger's persona. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Covington: I enjoy the boos, that gives me extra inspiration
UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington discusses his upcoming fight taking place on Dec. 14 at the T-Mobile Arena against Kamaru Usman and says he is fueled by those who boo him at events. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST