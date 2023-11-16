Reports: Beyoncé in talks for $10M Sphere show

A published report states Beyoncé’s team is in discussions with with Jim Dolan’s company to create a show at the Sphere.

A shot of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Beyoncé could fill The Sphere with a customized production show.

But will she?

Reports out of New York indicate the “Halo” hit maker is in talks with Sphere Entertainment CEO Jim Dolan about such a residency show. Citing anonymous sources, the New York Post reports Beyoncé’s team is in discussions with with Dolan’s company to create a $10 million production.

That figure is what the paper says U2 has commanded from Sphere Entertainment for its series at the Sphere. Reportedly, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who serves her manager; and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, have toured the venue separately.

Reps for the Sphere offered no comment Wednesday night. A call and email to Beyoncé’s publicist have not been returned.

The leading candidates to follow U2 into the Sphere have been the jam band Phish, which is said to be looking at an April launch; and pop-rock superstar Harry Styles, who has visited the Sphere this month and is reportedly trying to work an extended engagement into his schedule. He would most likely be open late summer or early fall, but his plans are also not confirmed.

There is likely one other rock act being seriously courted for a residency run, specifics to be verified.

Beyoncé finished her sellout “Renaissance World Tour” in October. She packed Allegiant Stadium in August. Her concert film “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is due for release Dec. 1.

The superstar has no shows on the books for 2024. But she would also be expected to take some time away from live performance, before embarking on such an ambitious project as a new show at the Sphere.

The Post also says Dolan “has been considering” such powerhouse headliners as Jon Bon Jovi, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga. All have visited the Sphere to see U2. None have expressed formal interest in the venue.

Gaga has an ongoing relationship at Dolby Live and is expected to continue her “Jazz + Piano” show there in ’24.

