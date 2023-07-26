106°F
Kats

Resort vet taking over Virgin next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 12:14 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2023 - 12:16 pm
Cliff Atkinson (Jerry Metellus)

Cliff Atkinson has been an executive at long-standing Strip resorts as well as one under development. Now, he’s about to take over one that has been re-branded, re-imagined and in need of animation.

Atkinson is taking over as president of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, the hotel announced Wednesday.

In a release, a hotel rep said, “A well-respected and proven leader in Las Vegas, Atkinson brings his extensive knowledge, experience and relationships to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

Atkinson was briefly president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas before departing in January for unexplained reasons. He has formerly served as a high-ranking exec at Mandarin Oriental (now Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas) and Luxor.

Atkinson supplants Richard “Boz” Bosworth of ownership group JC Hospitality as the resort’s top official.

Bosworth stepped down March 31, having steered the hotel’s rebranding to Virgin Hotel from Hard Rock Hotel in March 2021. Bosworth was assigned the property when JC Hospitality led a purchase of the property in 2018. Richard Branson of Virgin Group is among the partners in the property.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

