Rumors of Adele’s Strip residency aren’t going away

It matters not that none of the major Vegas residency promoters are commenting about Adele. Reports continue that she’s planning a Strip run.

Adele performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Energy toward an Adele residency continues to heat up. But confirmation of such a show is nowhere close to the burner.

Reports out of the superstar’s home in the U.K. claim she is prepping for a residency run in Vegas. The Daily Mail posted over the weekend that the 33-year-old headliner is in talks to headline a residency on the Strip. This series would happen after COVID lifts, no earlier than 2022.

The report states, without sourced verification, that the deal, if signed, would double Adele’s $180 million worth (Celine Dion’s two Colosseum residencies covering 1,089 shows over 16 years grossed a reported $681 million).

Also, the singer would fly back and forth to L.A., where she would live, by private jet. Reportedly, Adele has been contacting musicians to help build her band, or orchestra, for such a run.

In the face of such reports, officials at Vegas’ most prominent resident booking companies, Live Nation and AEG Presents, have not returned requests Monday for comment. Nor have execs with Caesars Entertainment (which owns the Colosseum and Zappos Theater) and Wynn Las Vegas (Encore Theater).

This is not Wynn’s first go-round with unverified Adele coverage, having fended off similar residency questions in 2017.

An e-mail from reps at MGM Resorts (with Park Theater as the primary resident headlining venue) reiterated the company’s policy not to comment on rumors.

On Monday, Resorts World President and CEO Scott Sibella repeated his assertion that there are no discussions between his company and Adele. Also in that coverage on July 27, word from AEG Presents was that Adele is not in the plans for the The Theater at Resorts World. AEG is the exclusive booking partner at the venue.

As for Adele’s musician-booking strategy, her core lineup is based in or near London. Sources familiar with the L.A. music scene report they have not heard that Adele’s team is seeking musicians for a Vegas run.

The “Rolling In The Deep” and the “Someone Like You” singer has contacted Las Vegas players previously. In 2018, members of David Perrico’s Pop Strings lineup played Adele’s 30th-birthday party, for which a replica Titanic was built at Sony Studios in L.A. Ten Vegas players worked that event, performing “Happy Birthday to You” as the celebrant descended down the set’s grand staircase.

It might make a wondrous scene in an Adele production in Vegas, if it ever happens. But news of an Adele residency is news to Perrico, too, who has not been sought out.

