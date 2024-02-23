Sources: Feven Kay out at Fox5

Feven Kay’s bio is no longer on the KVVU website, and she’s filed one report since Feb. 3.

Feven Kay's LinkedIn page shows a photo of her with Fox5 colleagues and lists her as presently employed at Fox5 despite reports to the contrary. (LinkedIn)

KVVU FOX 5 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Popular Las Vegas broadcaster Feven Kay is off the air at Fox5, according to multiple sources familiar with the station’s operations.

Kay had been featured on “Fox5 This Morning” weekdays from 4 to 7 a.m.

Kay’s photo and bio are no longer posted on the KVVU website’s “Meet The Team” list of personnel. The anchor and reporter has not returned calls and texts for comments. News Director Tom Bell said in an e-mail the station is “unable to comment on personnel matters.”

Kay’s most recent report, centering on how those on the autism spectrum celebrate Valentine’s Day, was posted on the KVVU website Feb. 14.

Viewers began asking the first week of February why she was not in her usual 4 a.m. slot. Kay was not part of the station’s Super Bowl coverage.

Kay’s Linkedin page still lists her status as “present” at Fox5. According to her profile, she started at Fox5 in November 2018, arriving from KERO 23 ABC News in Bakersfield, Calif., where she worked from 2016 to 2018. Faye is also listed as assignment editor at KTLA in Los Angeles from June 2012 to July 2016.

