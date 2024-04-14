Sources: Life is Beautiful wants to bring festival to downtown casino in ‘24

Life is Beautiful owner Rolling Stone intends to bring the annual festival to the Plaza, and the hotel’s nearly 20 acres of territory.

Fans dance to the sounds of Dutch DJ Sam Feldt at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

A mural by contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey is shown in progress on the side of The Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Brandon Flowers, right, and Dave Keuning perform with The Killers during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Imagine Dragons performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Life is Beautiful might have a future downtown after all.

Sources familiar with the festival’s plans indicate LiB owner Rolling Stone intends to stage the event at the Plaza this fall. Yet to be formally confirmed, tentative and plans would be for a two- or three-day event as early as the last weekend in September, though the festival’s dates and duration are to be announced.

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel declined comment Sunday morning.

The new Life is Beautiful would take over all of the Plaza’s outdoor property. The hotel covers about 20 acres, including its surface parking and adjacent garage, Core Arena and the parcel formerly home to the Greyhound bus station. Reportedly, the annex could handle a festival crowd of 30,000.

The hotel is also home to a classically appointed showroom. LiB has staged comedy shows and discussion events in small venues during previous festivals. Extensive food programming has also been a signature LiB experience. It is not certain the next LiB event will feature culinary or even a significant art exhibit program this year. But a big outdoor concert festival is doable.

The Plaza has established an art identity downtown with mural work by contemporary artist Shepard Fairey. The iconic, 53-year-old, hotel-casino has reshaped its image over the past several years, by commissioning Fairey’s work, establishing the swiftly familiar Carousal Bar and partnership with Pinkbox Doughnuts, and advancing its dozen outdoor pickle-ball courts.

The hotel was even the backdrop for the U2 “Atomic City” video shoot in September.

This move is seen as the last chance for LiB to perform downtown. Other sites, such as Las Vegas Festival Grounds, have been mentioned (for many years, actually) as a staging area for the event.

Life is Beautiful was founded in 2013 in a partnership with Tony Hsieh and San Francisco promoter Another Planet. Rolling Stone, a subsidiary of Penske Media, purchased controlling interest in the festival in February 2022. The ‘24 event is the first in which Rolling Stone is the sole owner.

The event has annually been staged on 18 blocks in downtown Las Vegas, and celebrated its 10th anniversary this past September. Fittingly, Vegas rockers The Killers were among the headliners, alongside Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA and Flume. Khalid,

The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo and Kim Petras were among the top acts playing over three days and nights. Artists from Cirque du Soleil; the casts of Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez and Magic Mike Live; and headliners Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face were also featured.

