Stunner: Celine Dion presents Taylor Swift award at Grammys

Celine Dion was revealed at the Grammy Awards just as she was announced to the stage. “Thank you all. I love you right back,” said the 55-year-old superstar.

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Celine Dion appeared in front of an audience for the first time in nearly four years on Sunday night. The groundbreaking Strip headliner presented Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award at the Grammy Awards show from Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Dion was an unannounced presenter, revealed just as she was announced to the stage. “Thank you all. I love you right back.” She then paused and said, “You are beautiful.”

Dion went on, “Those who have been blessed enough to be here, the Grammy Awards, must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.” Sting and Diana Ross presented the award to Dion in 1997 for “Falling Into You.”

Dion moved easily and wore a loose-fitting camel coat while announcing Swift’s fourth Album of the Year award. Dion remained on stage during Swift’s acceptance speech for “Midnights.”

AEG Senior Vice President John Nelson was with Dion in L.A. He described the appearance as “a surprise, special moment.” Only a tease earlier in the day by CNN that a special moment planned for the show gave any hint that Dion would be on stage.

“She looked beautiful and was very happy to be here,” Nelson said in a phone chat. He had no further information about Dion’s participation in the show. “It was so stealth. I don’t want to speak for Celine. But people can judge for themselves what she is feeling right now.”

Dion’s most recent concert was March 9, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Dion has been unable to perform after announcing in 2022 she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. Her Resorts World Theatre residency, a partnership with AEG Presents, has been sidelined since November 2021.

A Lake Las Vegas resident, Dion popped into Katy Perry’s finale on Nov. 4, and into T-Mobile Arena for a Montreal Canadiens-Golden Knights game on Oct. 30.

Dion won her first Grammy in 1992, and has garnered 16 nominations. Her awards include her Album of the Year honor, and Record of the Year for “My Heart Will Go On” in 1999.

Dion will appear in a coming documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” which will take viewers behind the curtain at a crucial moment in her life.

