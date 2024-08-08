Superstar headliner surprised by mayor in Strip premiere

Mayor Carolyn Goodman surprised the recording superstar, who was raised in Las Vegas, at Encore Theater with a “Key to the City.”

It isn’t common for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to make an unbilled appearance during a show on the Strip, but Ne-Yo is no ordinary artist.

Goodman surprised the recording superstar, who was raised in Las Vegas, on Wednesday night at Encore Theater with a “Key to the City” and a proclamation designating Aug. 7, 2024, as “Ne-Yo Day” in our city.

Goodman arrived two songs into Ne-Yo’s first night of a three-show “Human Love Rebellion” series at the Wynn theater. Ne-Yo has sold out all three nights, returning Friday and Saturday.

Ne-Yo was recognized for his series of hits and philanthropic contributions to Las Vegas. He spent ample time in his youth at the Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club. He moved to town at age 9 with his mother, Lorraine, after moving from Arkansas. He attended Las Vegas Academy from the ninth through 11th grades, then graduated from Rancho High School.

The 44-year-old artist, whose legal name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, has won three Grammy Awards and collected more than 23 billion streams worldwide. Ne-Yo’s NPR “Tiny Desk” performance in April has generated nearly 7 million views in only three months since its release. This summer, the RIAA announced that his collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack on “Give Me Everything” was officially certified diamond.

Ne-Yo has also just released his new single “2 Million Secrets,” his first release as a fully independent artist. He also made his directorial debut with the song’s corresponding music video that he conceptualized.

Ne-Yo most recently played Vegas at the Lovers and Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in May 2023. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum (more than 4 million sales). He has since rolled up a series of hits with “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” and “Push Back” (feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don).”

The recording superstar has also written hits for other international hitmakers. He was behind Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” along with Beyoncé’s 2006 breakup anthem “Irreplaceable” and has written for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Mario.

The multi-hyphen artist also has built an impressive acting resume. Ne-Yo’s film and television credits include NBC’s “World of Dance,” Netflix’s “Dance Monsters,” “Empire,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” “George Lucas’ Red Tails,” “The Wiz Live!,” “Starz’ Step Up: High Water,” “HipHop Family Christmas Wedding” and “The Sound of Christmas.” Ne-Yo is to be starring in the upcoming season of 50 Cent’s acclaimed drama series “BMF” on STARZ.

Return of Sorrentino

Steven Sorrentino spent 20 years playing Elton John in “Legends in Concert” and as a soloist. He’s now a filmmaker and actor, with a project that is entirely self-generated, “Amends of the Father,” debuting Friday and Saturday at the Las Vegas Premiere Film Festival at the Galaxy Theaters Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway.

Sorrentino was also Debbie Reynolds’ opening act for five years. “That’s when I realized that Hollywood was the place to go,” Sorrentino said.” Debbie called me and told me that I was an actor, not just a comedian. I used to get up in the morning and drive five hours to Hollywood from Vegas for auditions and then five hours back to Vegas to do two shows a night in ‘Legends in Concert.’”

Sorrentino wrote, directed, produced, stars in and cast the film, which he says is largely autobiographical. The other two actors are Andy Clark from “American Graffiti,” and Randy Jones, who was the cowboy in the Village People. This sounds interesting, to say the least. Go to eventbrite.com for info and tickets.

Cool Hang Alert

The Soul Fusion musical experience is back at Myron’s at 7 p.m. Monday. Vocalists Ashley Fuller of Ashley Fuller & The Collective house band at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Fletch Walcott of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band head up the soul. Dave Siegel is on keys, YL Douglas on drums, Tim Bailey on bass, Steven Lee on guitar, with Rita Lim and Noybel Gorgoy as guest singers. Vegas has a deep, diverse bench of talented entertainers and this bunch rocks it. Tickets still on sale at thesmithcenter.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.