Usher will not be alone for Super Bowl halftime performance

Usher, left, smiles after receiving a proclamation from Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear as Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Usher will not walk, or dance, or even skate alone at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The R&B superstar said he will team with fellow artists at halftime show, which he is headlining, on Feb 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Vegas headliner, who turned 45 on Saturday, talked of the Super Bowl show as he was presented a “Key to the City of Las Vegas” and a proclamation making Tuesday “Usher Raymond Day” in the city.

“Without question, I am a man of collaborations, it’s part of the reason I have been as successful as I have been, both in creating music that the world sings, and also to the moments that the world remembers,” Usher said, flanked by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City Councilman Cedric Crear, during the ceremony at City Hall. “I’m hoping that I can re-light the fire that all of it has come from, and maybe invite some of those people to join me in that incredible moment.”

And … who can we expect on the Super Bowl stage? The artist offered nothing further.

“I can’t give too much, because I don’t want to blow it,” said the entertainer, whose legal name is Usher Raymond IV said. “But I will say that that moment will not only represent me, but it will represent my legacy and the things that I’ve been a part of in collaboration. It will remind the world that when you do collaborate, something amazing does happen.”

Usher has recorded with such fellow superstars as Alicia Keys (“My Boo,”), Justin Timberlake (“Someone to Love”), Diddy (“I Need a Girl,” “I Don’t Know,”), Jay-Z (“Best Thing”) Ludacris and Lil Jon (“Yeah!” “Lovers and Friends” “Sex Beat”) and Jadakiss (“Throwback”). Bruno Mars has also joined Usher onstage at Dolby Live in a collab of Strip resident headliners.

With a wonderful skate scene as its signature number, Usher’s “My Way” continues Wednesday, through the weekend, moving on to its its scheduled close Dec. 1-2. Same as his previous series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the run at Dolby Live has sold out.

MGM Resorts International’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan attended Tuesday’s ceremony (good seats, right up front). We asked Usher if there was a plan to continue his run on the Strip in 2024.

“I’m not thinking about the future yet. What I am doing is living in this present moment. That’s all about a celebration,” Usher said, as elusive as Patrick Mahomes in the open field. “We will have sold 100 shows by the time I finished this next residency. I want to celebrate that. I want to be in the moment. I want it to be present. I want you to enjoy it with me.”

Adele is loving it

Adele’s previously reported extension at the Colosseum is expected any day now. Maybe today, whatever day you are reading this. January through June. Many weekends. She’s singing great, the show is hitting all the marks, she’s having a ball and is always dressed for the occasion.

Jersey Boys update

The reboot of “Jersey Boys” at Orleans Showroom is moving crisply — crisply, I tell you! — with the cast about set. Those commitments should be in place this week. Rehearsals start Nov. 8. Cast members and “JB” alum Travis Cloer are taking part in the “Glittering Lights” VIP night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 15. The show premieres Dec. 21, the first residency ever at Orleans Showroom.

Cool Hang Alert

The vaunted Chris & James Piano show plays 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays at Amp’d at M Resort. Chris Mavridis and James Hill, who have carved a niche in this genre, run a range of styles from “Sweet Caroline,” “Piano Man” and “Baby Got Back.” Amp’d is consistently fun. No cover 21-over.

