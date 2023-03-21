54°F
Kats

Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2023 - 12:46 pm
 
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm ...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas fans fortunate enough to attend one of Taylor Swift’s Allegiant Stadium performances will be treated to a glitzy, grandiose music marathon.

In launching her “Eras” tour, Swift performed 44 songs over more than three hours (putting up Bruce Springsteen numbers) Friday and Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (renamed Swift City during her weekend stay).

Swift packed the 70,o00-seat home of the Arizona Cardinals, and also last month’s Super Bowl.

The duration of the performance, and also the 52-date U.S. tour, can be owed to Swift’s five-year absence from touring.

That lengthy pause helped generate remarkable demand for tickets to “Eras,” famously crashing the Ticketmaster ticket-selling site and prompting a congressional hearing about Ticketmaster’s partnership with tour promoter Live Nation (though the Allegiant Stadium shows are presented by AEG Presents, in the companies’ partnership at the venue). Ticketmaster reps have said the demand for Swift tickets was so high, exceeding 14 million hits, she could have filled 900 stadiums.

In an Associated Press piece about the show, Swift nodded to the fans who completed the odyssey to see her in concert, saying she understood it took “considerable effort” to be in the house.

According to published reports (and spoiler alerts), the 33-year-old superstar covered her entire 17-year career, opening with a half-dozen cuts from her album “Lover,” and closed with seven songs from her latest release, “Midnights,” closing out with “Karma.”

Swift spoke to her fans frequently during song breaks. At one point, she said, “I don’t know how to process all of this.” Her legions of fans, including those filling Allegiant Stadium this weekend, can identify.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

