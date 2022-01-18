The Grammys are coming to the Strip for the first time ever

Las Vegas has won its first Grammy. The music industry’s pre-eminent annual awards show is coming to MGM Grand Garden.

A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the award for album of the year for "Folklore" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Maren Morris, left, and John Mayer perform "The Bones" at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The awards show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars, of the duo Silk Sonic, appear at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The duo earned four Grammy nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Las Vegas has won its first Grammy.

The music industry’s pre-eminent annual awards show is coming to MGM Grand Garden on April 3. The Recording Academy announced the oft-rumored move to the Strip on Tuesday morning. The show will be telecast on CBS.

The Grammys have never been held in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy canceled the scheduled Jan. 31 telecast from Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) because of COVID uncertainty. The announcement was made collectively by the Recording Academy, CBS and CMT. The CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of April 3 to a later date in April.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Grammy Awards legacy and have the opportunity to host this year’s prestigious event at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena,” MGM Resorts International Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan said in a statement. “We are ready to celebrate the biggest night in music in the Entertainment Capital of the World and can’t wait to show artists, and music fans everywhere, why Las Vegas throws the best party.”

Trevor Noah is set to host this year’s Grammys show.

The new date offers CBS a chance to cross-promote the telecast with the NCAA Tournament, which the network is also broadcasting.

The Grand Garden seats 17,000, a scale large enough to stage a lavish Grammys production. MGM Grand has hosted the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Latin Grammys telecasts. T-Mobile Arena would also serve as an appealing venue, but is likely to be unavailable through April as the Vegas Golden Knights need to keep the schedule clear for the Stanley Cup Playoff.

The Grand Garden and T-Mobile are partnerships between MGM Resorts and event presenter AEG.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.