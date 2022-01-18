The Grammys are coming to the Strip for the first time ever
The music industry’s pre-eminent annual awards show is coming to MGM Grand Garden on April 3. The Recording Academy announced the oft-rumored move to the Strip on Tuesday morning. The show will be telecast on CBS.
The Grammys have never been held in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy canceled the scheduled Jan. 31 telecast from Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) because of COVID uncertainty. The announcement was made collectively by the Recording Academy, CBS and CMT. The CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of April 3 to a later date in April.
“We are thrilled to become part of the Grammy Awards legacy and have the opportunity to host this year’s prestigious event at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena,” MGM Resorts International Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan said in a statement. “We are ready to celebrate the biggest night in music in the Entertainment Capital of the World and can’t wait to show artists, and music fans everywhere, why Las Vegas throws the best party.”
Trevor Noah is set to host this year’s Grammys show.
The new date offers CBS a chance to cross-promote the telecast with the NCAA Tournament, which the network is also broadcasting.
The Grand Garden seats 17,000, a scale large enough to stage a lavish Grammys production. MGM Grand has hosted the Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Latin Grammys telecasts. T-Mobile Arena would also serve as an appealing venue, but is likely to be unavailable through April as the Vegas Golden Knights need to keep the schedule clear for the Stanley Cup Playoff.
The Grand Garden and T-Mobile are partnerships between MGM Resorts and event presenter AEG.
