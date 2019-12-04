The Who returning to Las Vegas Strip at Caesars Palace

The Who are performing six shows at the Colossuem at Caesars Palace on May 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16.

Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who finish the song "Who Are You" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Pete Townshend’s Instagram tease was indeed prophetic.

The Who are performing six shows at the Colossuem at Caesars Palace on their “Moving On” tour. The dates are May 5, 7, 9, 12, 14 and 16. Tickets starting at $69 (minus fees) are on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Dec. 13, at starting Friday, Dec. 13 at ticketmaster.com or at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office.

Led by as always by legendary vocalist Roger Daltrey and Townshend on guitar, The Who played six shows at the Colossuem in July-August 2017. The new set of shows have been formally announced Wednesday morning.

This November, Townshend indicated on an Instagram messsage the band would be coming back to Las Vegas this spring, though he originally said in April.

According to a news release announcing the shows, guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey (son of Ringo Starr), backing vocal by Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder, will join the original members.

The show is to feature the band’s classics, and also selections from their latest album, “Who,” their first release of new material in 13 years.

