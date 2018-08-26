Kats

Thousands attend Raiders watch party in downtown Las Vegas

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2018 - 8:06 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2018 - 9:11 pm

Like a Stickum-slathered Fred Biletnikoff hauling in a pass by Ken Stabler, the Raiders have a firm grip on downtown Las Vegas.

The first official Raiders watch party at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center on Friday night drew an estimated 3,000 fans. The shindig was free, and the game on the big screens was a mere exhibition between the Raiders and Green Bay Packers in Oakland.

Raiders officials were pleased with the scene.

“We have been courting the possibility for a long time,” said D Las Vegas Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor, who books the event center. “They came by to see our Sunday NFL watch parties and then our Vegas Golden Knights watch parties. I believe they were quite happy with the way last night went. We were, as well.”

Beginning Sept. 9, the outdoor venue next to D Las Vegas will host 21-and-older watch parties every Sunday through the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. An open tent is being installed for those seeking shade.

S&R honor Leach

Siegfried & Roy were on the first episode of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” in March 1984. Host Robin Leach was thrown by the replica Sistine Chapel ceiling over the duo’s bar in their $10 million Las Vegas home.

The duo paid tribute to Leach, who died Friday at age 76, in a statement:

“We are proud to have been part of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” from its inception. Robin Leach was the distinctive voice of our community and an integral part of the ‘Siegfried & Roy Final Bow,’ raising millions of dollars for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.”

The “Final Bow’ was the duo’s final reunion performance at the 2009 Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love” gala at Bellagio. Leach emceed that event, during which S&R made the big cat Mantecore — the same tiger that dragged Roy Horn offstage on Oct. 3, 2003 — reappear.

As for a public celebration of life for Leach, his son Steven Leach says family and close friends are reviewing options for an event in Las Vegas. Leach says he is certain his father will be buried here, saying, “It makes sense because he loved Las Vegas so much. It’s what he would have wanted.”

A real clown car …

A curious, customized RV was seen rumbling along U.S. Highway 95 between Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday. Painted with the Falzone Family Circus logo, the rig is hauling officials from Spiegelworld to the annual Burning Man festival.

Production company founder Ross Mollison is heading up the show “Untitled IV,” which is part of the Falzone Family Circus.

The shows are set to run Tuesday through Friday during the music, art and cultural festival. Spiegelworld characters Evgeny “Alfonso” Falzone-Buzukhov and Beverley Rossina Falzone-Buzukhov, formerly of “Vegas Nocturne” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, head up the cast.

Mollison is forever on the hunt for new talent. He posted a shot of the “Falzone” RV with the comment, “Spotted in Tonopah, auditioning talent at Clown Motel.”

Lowering the booms

Palace Station is staging a fireworks show as part of its grand reopening celebration next Saturday night. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with “Rockfest,” featuring free performances by classic-rock tribute bands (Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac; Pyromania: Tribute to Def Leppard; and Trinity: Tribute to Journey, Styx and Foreigner). This rock-fest is all-ages show; those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

The fireworks show, produced by Station Casino faves Fireworks by Grucci, follows at 9:30 p.m. Public viewing areas are at the event grounds, behind the newly expanded casino area on the south side of the property (by the new resort pool) and in the surface parking lot facing Sahara Avenue.

Cool Hang Alert

Lily Bar at Bellagio. How about it? Come for the custom libations, stay for the no-cover live music. Drinks such as the Mean Green Mule are created by Hakkasan Group’s chief mixologist, Tim Weigel. Music acts are such Vegas faves as Stoked! (Tuesday and Sept. 20), Jeremy Cornwell (Thursday, Sept. 13, 25 and 27), Daniel Park (Sept. 4), Harmon Eyes (Sept. 6), Shawn Eiferman (Sept. 11) and Dino & The Sharps (Sept. 18).

I hung with Dino & The Sharps, fronted by Tony Felicetta, on Wednesday and was impressed at how many locals (including this one) have found this hang.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like