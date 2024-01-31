Top Cirque official splits with company as sides ‘mutually’ agree

Eric Grilly is the former CEO of VStar Entertainment, joining Cirque in its acquisition of VStar in 2018.

Eric Grilly of Cirque du Soleil accepts an honor on behalf of the company at the Nevada School of the Arts Dream Gala at Myron's at the Smith Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Jerry Metellus)

Cirque du Soleil President Eric Grilly, from left, “Mad Apple” Executive Producer Simon Painter, Director Neil Dorward, comedian Harrison Greenbaum, lead comedian Brad Williams, composer Evan Duffy and music director Xharlie Black answer questions during a media preview for Cirque du Soleil show at New York-New York on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cirque du Soleil’s top-ranking official in Las Vegas has split with the company.

Cirque President, Resident Shows Division and Affiliate Shows Division Eric Grilly is out, effective Feb. 12.

Grilly is the former CEO of VStar Entertainment, joining Cirque in its acquisition of VStar in 2018.

Mike Newquist has been promoted to lead the division. Newquist had resigned as President, Touring Shows Division in July to join Allegiant Stadium in July.

Company spokeswoman Ann Paladie confirmed the moves Tuesday night. She said in a statement:

“We have mutually agreed to part ways and we thank Eric Grilly for his numerous contributions during his tenure at Cirque du Soleil, specifically leading us back into operations following the shutdown. We look forward to having Mike Newquist, a seasoned entertainment executive and a former leader of our touring shows division step into the role of president for a seamless transition.”

Reached via text Tuesday night, Grilly said he was at a company dinner and had no comment.

During Grilly’s tenure, Cirque closed the adult-comedy revue “Zumanity” at New York-New York during COVID-19, in favor of the variety show “Mad Apple.” The company swung and missed just before the pandemic shutdown with the ambitious “R.U.N” at Luxor. In 2023, “Mystere” celebrated its 30th anniversary, “O” at Bellagio turned 25 and “Michael Jackson One” 10 marked 10 years at Mandalay Bay.

