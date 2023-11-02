67°F
Raiders News

Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Raiders COO Mike Newquist, shown Thursday, May 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders have parted ways with senior vice president and chief operating officer Mike Newquist, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Newquist was hired in August as the COO but lasted just over three months in his position before being fired.

No reason for his dismissal was given.

Newquist has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his three decades of experience. He previously served as president of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group’s Touring Shows Division and was senior vice president of event development at the UFC.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

