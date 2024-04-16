Top-selling R&B act ever to perform at the Cosmopolitan

More than a decade after premiering on the Strip, Boyz II Men perform this summer at the Cosmopolitan.

Boyz II Men perform during the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Boyz II Men are shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Greg Noire/Lovers & Friends)

More than a decade after premiering a hit residency on the Strip, Boyz II Men are back with four shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

The top-selling R&B group ever are returning to Las Vegas from Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Robin Thicke is the series’ special guest. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800-745-3000 (fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday).

Boyz II Men starred at The Mirage from 2013-19, the residency’s final scheduled shows in March 2020 cut because of COVID. Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris and Wanya Morris make up the group’s current lineup.

Boyz II Men have performed such classics as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly,” the latter hit a nod to the band’s Philadelphia roots and Motown sound.

