Kats

Top-selling R&B act ever to perform at the Cosmopolitan

Boyz II Men are shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds ...
Boyz II Men are shown at the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Greg Noire/Lovers & Friends)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 7:56 am
 

More than a decade after premiering a hit residency on the Strip, Boyz II Men are back with four shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

The top-selling R&B group ever are returning to Las Vegas from Aug. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Robin Thicke is the series’ special guest. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800-745-3000 (fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday).

Boyz II Men starred at The Mirage from 2013-19, the residency’s final scheduled shows in March 2020 cut because of COVID. Shawn Stockman, Nate Morris and Wanya Morris make up the group’s current lineup.

Boyz II Men have performed such classics as “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and “Motownphilly,” the latter hit a nod to the band’s Philadelphia roots and Motown sound.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

