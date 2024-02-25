Travis Kelce makes Vegas night club return

Travis Kelce reached the Strip via private jet Friday morning after reuniting with Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia.

Travis Kelce is shown at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are shown entering XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are shown at Lavo Champagne Party Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Tao Group Hospitality/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traversin’ Travis made it back to Las Vegas in time to rock the Strip on Saturday.

Kelce successfully reached his favorite party destination after flying out of Sydney, Australia, on Friday after meeting with Taylor Swift on her “Eras Tour” stop at Accor Stadium.

The indefatigably partying tight end joined Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman Jr., Skyy Moore, Jerick “Jet” McKinnon, Isaiah Pacheco, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith for the rowdy club hang.

The list is likely not complete, but those are the Chiefs who have been confirmed at Vegas clubs this weekend.

Marshmello, he of the flashing bucket head, was to be the night’s superstar DJ headliner. As of he started his set just after 1 a.m.

Kelce joined the superstar DJ for an extended set, shouting, “You (expletive) better sing along to this!” and calling out, “You’ve gotta fight! For your right! To Paaarrty!”

Then he toweled off, found a tray of tequila shots, and paid it forward.

Kelce was the purveyor of the party, but hardly alone. The Chiefs’ crew was set up on the stage-left side of the DJ booth. The team moved to the stage repeatedly, spraying the crowd with champagne and fake cash from “The Rainmaker” money-shooting devices.

Then team also accepted a pair of WBC-UFC styled championship belts, one of which was commandeered by Moore. The Lombardi Trophy was not in the club, but the crowd roared for those belts.

Also, there was ample, aggressive party-cannon blasting.

The Chiefs on hand arrived at 12.30, filing into an outside VIP stage, announced loudly and accurately as “The Super Bowl champs,” and, “The best team in football!” Mahomes and Kelce, as has become custom, walked in first.

Earlier Saturday, the group rolled into Lavo Champagne Party Brunch at Bellagio. The announcement said the entourage was “spotted” at the restaurant. True. Hard to miss all these big, boisterous football players being showered with adulation, champagne and sparklers.

On Friday night, Mahomes and an entourage celebrating a bachelor party blew into Zouk Nightclub on Friday night. The event was a fete for Mahomes’ friend from Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech, Brennan McDaniel.

Meantime, the above-mentioned Chiefs (not including Mahomes and Kelce) dropped into Drai’s at then Cromwell. Club resident artist Fabulous headlined.

Prior to hitting Zouk, the Mahomes his fellow bachelor-party celebrants dined at Toca Madera at The Shops at Crystals.

Saturday, the party at XS and Encore Beach was still pumping at 3 a.m., even after Marshmello closed his set Kelce was spotted walking out of a VIP men’s room, his phone to his ear, sweating, smiling, chatting animatedly. Wonder who it was.

