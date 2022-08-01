Travis Scott to headline 7 shows at Resorts World

The Zouk Nightclub production will feature his biggest hits and also advance new music.

Travis Scott is set to headline Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning Sept. 17. (Zouk Group)

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott is calling it “Road to Utopia.” It is also a trip to Zouk Nightclub.

The rap superstar is headlining what is billed as “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” with the nightlife company at Resorts World Las Vegas. The seven-show series opens Sept. 17. The other show on sale is Oct. 15 (for info and updates, go to zoukgrouplv.com).

Scott’s Zouk Nightclub production will feature his biggest hits and also advance new music. The show will incorporate the venue’s signature effect, the Mothership LED rotating ceiling. Zedd, Tiesto, DJ Snake and deadmau5 have been among the spiffy club’s superstar headliners. The venue was pushed to prominence by members of the Golden State Warriors in June as they rolled in to celebrate the team’s NBA championship.

Club execs are looking to expand Zouk’s already robust roster.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Ronn Nicolli, Resorts World’s chief marketing officer, says, “From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multitalented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Scott was the announced headliner at Day N Vegas over Labor Day weekend, but the event was subsequently canceled. Multiple media outlets report disappointing advance ticket sales undercut the event scheduled for Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Scott did perform at the Billboard Music Awards in May at MGM Grand Garden. Hosted by Sean “Puffy” Combs, the show marked Scott’s first performance since the tragic Astroworld music festival in Houston in November.

Scott was headlining the first of two nights of the event at NRG Park stadium when a crowd surge caused 10 deaths (eight on site and two others over the following days) and hundreds of injuries. About 50,000 fans attended the event, which canceled the second of two nights.

Scott’s return to MGM Grand was his first public performance since the incident, and he well received at the Grand Garden. The rapper performed “Mafia” while appearing on a simulated chunk of ice. Indented or not, the scene was a prelude to his series on the Strip.

