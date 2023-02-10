59°F
Kats

U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 1:24 pm
 
A screenshot of the U2 ad to run on Super Bowl Sunday. (Full Coverage Communications)
We see a baby, who could well be a reference to “Achtung Baby.”

U2 is planning to do a splashy advertisement during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII on Fox. A band representative released a cryptic, and also very pretty, image of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with a baby’s head glowing from within. The Strip at night is shown in the background.

A link to U2XSPHERE.com is attached, for additional information. That additional information is a larger version of the baby image.

U2 has widely been reported across international media companies to be the opening production at The Sphere. We have reported in this space the first two dates expected to be in late-September, with U2 focusing on “Achtung Baby,” released November 1991.

The legendary Irish rockers would be the first of between four and six headlining acts, playing two shows per weekend over six non-consecutive weekends. That’s a total of 12 shows.

During Preview Las Vegas on Jan. 23, MSG President Lucas Watson confirmed that rotation of shows, without confirming U2 or any other artist, for the Sphere.

The general plan is consistent with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Byrnes comments Friday that the venue would open in September.

U2 has edged toward leaking the details over the past several weeks. Frontman Bono told actor and podcast host Sean Hayes last month he could not announce any Vegas plans. But the rock star did say, “We haven’t signed off on it but if we do, if we do sign off on this, I will say that if we can pull off what we’re talking about, it’s not like anything we’ve ever done before. It’s nothing like Las Vegas has ever seen before. If this happens, this will be really extraordinary.”

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

