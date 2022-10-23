65°F
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2022 - 2:56 pm
 
Bono, left, and The Edge of U2 perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
From left, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/TNS)

The MSG Sphere might turn into Zoo Station next fall.

Bono of U2 is hinting at a revival of its seventh studio album, “Achtung Baby,” in 2023. “Zoo Station” kicks off that release. We’ve previously reported U2 is committed to a dozen dates at The MSG Sphere, beginning in the early fall of 23.

That that obviously means the venue itself will be open in the fall. Officials have said only that the Sphere would be open in the second half of ‘23. The U2 residency tightens the horizon. By our calendars, fall begins Sept. 23, so look for weekend dates after that for the U2 series.

Exclusivity will increase demand for should already be a torrid ticket. U2 is not planning to tour as it preps for Vegas. Bono confirmed those plans in a story published over the weekend in The Irish Times.

Also, the anniversary of “Achtung Baby” was last year. A celebration of that album might be in the offing.

As the 64-year-old rock legend said, “We are planning something special for ‘Achtung Baby,’ not a tour but something extraordinary. It is important to do retrospectives for any artist, but not too many. I have just spent a few years in the past and I am very keen to get to the future.”

In Las Vegas, the future reaches to the past. U2 played Sam Boyd Stadium (then Sam Boyd Silver Bowl) on its “Zoo TV” tour, supporting “Achtung Baby,” in November 1992, some 20 years ago.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

