Wayne Newton to play the Strip through 2022

Wayne Newton’s “Up Close and Personal” production is running 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 18.

Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marcus Allen and Wayne Newton announce 90th player selection at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wayne Newton stands on the stage after announcing the Raiders 90th overall draft selection during the second day of the NFL Draft event in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wayne Newton, left, and wife Kathleen at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Newton at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wayne Newton seems serious about this Strip residency concept.

Mr. Las Vegas’ “Up Close and Personal” production at the Flamingo’s Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret is being extended through December.

At age 80, Newton is piloting a busy schedule. He’s signed to perform multiple shows per week, multiple weeks per year, over several months.

That commitment hearkens to Newton’s original run at the Flamingo, his first showroom gig, in 1963. The production is running 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. (Tickets for all dates start at $69, not including fees, onsale now at Ticketmaster.com.) Newton had previously been booked through June.

Newton says he will add a couple of classics to his storytelling format. He has previously performed “Danke Shoen,” “C.C. Rider,” “C.C. Rider”; his best-selling song, “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast;” and “My Way” in the 90-minute show. He reunited with drummer and music director Marc Atkinson, keyboardist Mariano Longo and bassist Danny DeMorales.

Newton has headlined in Caesars Entertainment venues over the past six years. He was at Windows Showroom (now The Magic Attic) from 2016-2018, and later at Cleopatra’s Barge from 2019 through the COVID shutdown. He returned to the stage in January, swapping the Bugsy’s venue with the “X Burlesque” topless revue.

Having been off the stage for nearly two years, Newton before his January relaunch, “Starting at the age I did, as a kid, and working so consistently, I was never asked to take two years off. I’m not alone among the entertainers who had to take a lot of time off. For me, it’s been a learning experience.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.