Wayne Newton’s interest in Casa de Shenandoah is long gone

Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah opened September 2015, closing in July 2018. Newton’s own interest in the property is also shut down.

In this Oct. 20, 2010, photo, Wayne Newton smiles while at his Casa de Shenandoah ranch home in Las Vegas. Craig L. Moran Las Vegas Review-Journal

If you want to experience Wayne Newton at Casa de Shenandoah, cue up “Vegas Vacation.” Mr. Las Vegas hosts Beverly D’Angelo in the 1997 comedy classic. He answers the door at the main entrance in a full karate GI. Funny.

But Newton has no interest in the property today. Shenandoah is back in the news, and back on the market, listed for $31.3 million by ownership group Smoketree Group LLC.

Interested buyers are reminded of Newton’s long affiliation with that property. But Newton himself has moved on. His wife, Kathleen Newton, said the superstar had “no comment” during a phone chat when learning the parcel was being listed.

The Newtons moved out of the house and to an estate about a mile and a half away in 2013. At the time, a group of investors led by Texas banking magnate Lacy Harber and his wife, Dorothy, were developing Wayne Newton’s Casa de Shenandoah. The attraction opened in September 2015, closing in July 2018.

The Newtons were minority partners. They did not live on the property after it opened as a museum.

The property featured Newton’s private jet, which is still on the grounds. A mass of personal items were displayed, including stage costumes worn by Wayne and Jerry Newton as the Newton Brothers, several vintage and antique cars, photos of Newton with members of the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley, and personal letters from presidents.

Those items were stored after the museum shut down. The dozens of Arabian horses with the “WN” brand, housed in stables at Shenandoah, were moved to the new property.

Newton began work on Shenandoah in 1965, two years after Newton issued “Danke Schoen” and six years after he moved to Vegas.

Originally, “The Ranch” was the home of his parents and brother. Its scale grew along with its legend, expanding to some 39 acres. A signature destination, The Red Room in its main mansion, was Newton’s interview space. The room was stuffed with memorabilia that would wind up in the museum.

Newton would later dismiss questions about the famous property, a famous landmark viewed from above as visitors fly into Las Vegas.

The headliner’s chosen room now is Wayne Newton Theatre, aka Bugsy’s Cabaret, at the Flamingo. In May, he surpassed his 65th anniversary of opening in Las Vegas.

“It never occurred to me, at any point in my life, about longevity,” he said in a recent backstage conversation. “Discipline is the most important thing, other than your heart. Singing from your heart. Performing from your heart. Don’t let anybody ever talk you out of that.”

Cool Hang Alert

Vegas and column fave Michael Grimm appears at Club Madrid at Sunset Station at 8 p.m. Saturday. The “America’s Got Talent” champ has re-assembled the Delta Bound Band and the Big East Horns. The dance floor (or, groove deck) has been cleared out. No cover. Be ready to play.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.