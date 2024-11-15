What does Celine Dion’s 12 1/2-minute set mean for Las Vegas?

Celine Dion belted her classics “Power of Love” and “I’m Alive” in a performance lasting about 12 1/2 minutes. Could a return to the Las Vegas Strip be coming?

Celine Dion announces that the Montreal Canadiens will select Ivan Demidov fifth overall during the NHL Draft at Sphere on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall, Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Call it a “measured” revival.

In glittery splendor and owning the stage, Celine Dion performed a two-song set at the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” fusion of music, fashion and art in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Dion belted her classics “Power of Love” and “I’m Alive” in a performance lasting about 12 1/2 minutes. She performed to piano accompaniment and an orchestral track, her vocals reportedly live. Dancers in white and a full choir joined for “I’m Alive.”

Though encouraging to her worldwide following, the event has not prompted Dion’s camp to update her prognosis for a return to the Strip. We can confidently report, again, that dates are being held at Resorts World Theatre for her possible return. But nothing for her has been booked or announced.

Efforts to reach AEG Presents officials for comment about Dion’s status have been unsuccessful.

Dion’s appearance during the “1001 Seasons” show was her longest live performance since her most recent full concert in March 2020. The 56-year-old former Colosseum headliner has been forced off the stage because of her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The two-song burst was also Dion’s second public singing performance since the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. She also surprised fans by introducing AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano at City of Hope’s 2024 Spirit of Life Gala in Los Angeles in October

During the finale in Riyadh, Dion was warmly congratulated on stage by Jennifer Lopez, who earlier covered “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and performed her own hits “Waiting For Tonight,” “On the Floor” and “Let’s Get Loud.” Camila Cabello sang a medley of her favorites,”Never Be the Same,” “Shameless,” “Señorita,” “Havana” and “I Luv It.” Cabello also hugged and kissed Dion.

The event celebrated the Lebanese designer’s 45-year fashion career. Dion certainly was up for the event, vocally and also fashionably. From a report from Billboard, Dion performed “among a parade of statuesque models while wearing a flowing pale pink floor-length sequined gown with a billowing cape and her hair pulled back in a bun.”

A scene, maybe, to build a show around.

