Entertainment

Ethel M’s Cactus Garden Lights return for 30th year with new cafe and bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Dylan Rahilly takes a selfie with his wife, Heaven Magno, at the Ethel M Chocolates cactus gard ...
Dylan Rahilly takes a selfie with his wife, Heaven Magno, at the Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Ethel M Chocolates’ Holiday Cactus Garden Lights is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and will return on Nov. 3 with a new cafe, cocktail bar and treats for the entire family to enjoy.

The Cactus Garden will be open and lit nightly through Dec. 31 from 5-10 p.m. Visitors on opening weekend can visit for free through Nov. 5, Ethel M Chocolates said in a news release.

After Nov. 5, all guests will be charged a $2 entry fee (up from the $1 fee charged last year) that will be donated to Three Square Food Bank and HELP of Southern Nevada.

The chocolatier is unveiling its new Garden Cafe this holiday season that includes a new food truck and live chocolate dipping demonstration, along with a new bar selling cocktails and mocktails inspired by Ethel M Chocolates.

Guests are still able to enjoy older traditions including visiting the chocolate factory and taking photos with Santa, Ethel M Chocolates said.

For more information on Ethel M Chocolates and other in-store experiences, visit ethelm.com.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

