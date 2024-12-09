10 must-visit bars in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District

From canine-themed tiki joints to one of the best bars in America, these are the spots you need to see.

We know, we know, if you’ve seen one canine-themed tiki bar designed like a sunken schooner where cursed pirates have been transformed into dogs you’ve seen them all.

But we’d argue that Stray Pirate is worth a visit, regardless.

Now, it’s dark in here. (“You’re about to see the menu in three minutes,” the bartender informs us of the average length of time it takes for eyes to adjust to the dimness.)

But once you are able to discern your foliage-adorned surroundings, it’s an experience akin to being strapped to an anchor and plunged into an ocean of rum and gorgeous paintings of Chihuahuas and French bulldogs dressed as buccaneers, complete with video screens behind the bar shaped like portholes displaying aquatic scenes.

Ahoy there, Fido.

Now, be a good boy and fetch us some Stray Dog Grog.

As the downtown Arts District has grown in recent years, so has its bar scene.

Along with Stray Pirate (1321 S. Commerce St.), here are nine more spots in the area we recommend checking out.

Liquid Diet

Tucked away in an alley off Commerce Street, we’re tempted to call this one a hidden gem, but considering that it was named one of America’s best bars by Esquire magazine this year, how off-the-radar can the place be?

Liquid Diet, which opened in September 2023, has quickly made a name for itself for having some of the best, most inventive cocktails in town (the pico de gallo michelada is a must). Everything here is handcrafted, even the menu itself, which is constantly changing, hence whatever’s available on a given night is scrawled on butcher paper and hung above the bar.

The vibe here is dark, industrial and kind of witchy, with black walls and tree branches adorning the ceiling. It’s a little hard to find, but you’ll be glad you did. 1415 S. Commerce St.

The Velveteen Rabbit

One of the O.G.’s of Arts District hangs, The Velveteen Rabbit is the spot that helped start it all for the area, really, back when dust bunnies in vacant buildings were more prevalent than chic bars named after British children’s books.

In said tale, a stuffed animal comes to life, and the Rabbit had a similar impact on the area’s nightlife, becoming a downtown destination spot with its inventive cocktail menu — try the Austin, Texas-inspired Keep Old Fashioneds Weird (pork fat-washed bourbon, BBQ-spiced syrup, angostura and smoke), which is part of their one-of-a-kind Road Trip drink selection — cozy couches and walls swarming with projections.

If you need yet another breath of fresh air, head out to the Pink Palace Patio, which is definitely where Barbie and friends would hang, and commemorate the occasion with a few snaps in The Little Dipper, a vintage 1960s photo booth.

Now, get hopping. 1218 S. Main St.

Berlin Bar

Achtung, babies, this is the place to be if you lust for beer, brats and a punk rock take on Germany’s capital circa 1987 or so.

And really, who among us, doesn’t?

With graffitied walls covered in all manner of eye-popping imagery — the gnarlier the better — the place has a subway-station-meets-art-gallery-meets-CBGB (RIP) vibe.

The food menu is all top-notch bar bites, with an emphasis on gourmet dogs — don’t leave without trying the Ass Cobra, which comes smothered in fried noodles, a fried egg, teriyaki sauce and Japanese mayo — and a pretzel board that’s to die for.

“Ich bin ein Berliner” (“I am a Berliner”) reads one wall in dripping white paint, recalling John F. Kennedy’s famous Cold War speech.

You, too, may feel like an honorary citizen after a night here. 201 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100

Rebar and Davy’s Locker

“Get drunk and buy (expletive).”

These are your marching/drinking orders at Rebar, a thrift store-meets-dive bar that’s one of the few spots in this town — or anywhere else, for that matter — where you can score a $3 mystery shot and a vintage Alabama LP under the same roof.

With its sweet collection of board games, beer steins and mismatched furniture, the place comes bathed in the warmly nostalgic glow of tying one on in your grandpa’s basement.

A large outdoor patio connects Rebar with its nautical-themed, mermaids-and-octopus-festooned sister property Davy’s Locker, the two spots united by a shared menu of affordable drinks and gourmet, hangover-combating bar food.

Come for the hooch and birria tacos, leave with a stuffed animal head. 1225 S. Main St.

The Silver Stamp

Let’s do the time warp again, but with beer with this go-round, which is way better — like, 10,322 ways better, if we’re being precise.

Open a bottle of brew and a wormhole to a sudsy past in unison here, with a ’70s den vibe, complete with wood-paneled walls covered with vintage beer signs and beer cans from defunct brands that Grandpappy used to sip, from Schaefer to Schmidt’s.

Of course, there’s a glowing Spuds MacKenzie lamp behind the bar and a ceramic hen for pickled eggs.

The homey, throwback room has rather humbly and inauspiciously become one of America’s best bars, and we’re not being hyperbolic: In 2023, it was named America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shop by Entrepreneur magazine, beating out 150 of the country’s most popular small businesses.

We’ll drink to that. 222 E. Imperial Ave.

SerVezHa Carft Beer Bottle Shop & Taproom

Beer hounds drool with Pavlovian fervor over all the breweries that now populate the Arts District with fresh happiness juice on tap daily.

We’re not playing favorites here (You should try them all: Hudl, Hop Nuts, Nevada Brew Works, Las Vegas Brewing Company, Able Baker).

SerVezHa made this list for its range of offerings both on tap and to-go in its bottle shop, as well as an extensive cocktail menu, ranging from Nevada bourbons to flights of international whiskeys.

It also possesses a unique, upscale, Latin-influenced warehouse vibe, with a wood and metal motif and murals of Mexican and Mexican-American greats.

Have a beer with Carlos Santana. Who knows, maybe even two. 1301 S. Commerce St.

Garagiste

You could argue that Garagiste is the best wine bar in all of Vegas.

But then, again, why argue when you could be drinking instead?

It’s called priorities.

Anyway, Garagiste, a 2023 James Beard Foundation nominee, focuses on small-production wines with a voluminous selection from around the globe.

The idea here is to continually foster a sense of discovery, with the menu constantly changing and featuring a bevy of selections you won’t find anywhere else.

And with its brick walls and sleek decor, the room itself is almost as inviting as the sips.

Almost. 197 E. California Ave., Suite 140

Horse Trailer Hideout

Lasso yourself a good time or two in an artfully rustic setting (with a real horse trailer) at this rodeo-themed bar where old license plates and Johnny Cash show posters commingle with eye-popping murals and pink neon signage urging you to “Giddy up, cowboy.” (OK, if you’re going to twist our arm and all.)

Sweet tooths who want to get their sugar fix and catch a buzz at the same time have to try the Fluffy Cowboy, a blend of beach coconut whiskey, toasted marshmallow syrup, pineapple juice and wheat stem served with scorched marshmallow.

If even cowgirls get the blues sometimes, as the story goes, just bring ’em here.

Problem = solved. 1506 S. Main St.

Misterio Mezcal Bar

Everybody, all together now, “Stigibeu!”

That’s the Zapotec word you bellow when making a toast while drinking mezcal.

Basically, it means “to be connected to life” — a connection you’ll definitely feel here if said spirit is your thing.

Behind the bar is a mural of a heart sprouting an agave plant being gripped by a skeleton hand, an apt visual representation of this hip, Latin-leaning bar, where the mezcal menu is longer than the article you’re currently reading and there are also abundant tequila and food offerings.

Pro tip: try the Old Fashioned, which comes served with a smoke-spewing skull atop your glass.

Written behind the bar in white lettering: “Toda buena historia comienza con mezcal,” which means “every good story starts with mezcal.”

And that’s how they end sometimes as well. 1300 S. Casino Center, Suite 150

