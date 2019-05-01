MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Food

10 places to enjoy mint juleps in Las Vegas on Derby Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2019 - 6:16 pm
 

It’s a simple concoction: bourbon, sugar, water, ice and mint. But watching the Kentucky Derby without one is more unforgivable than failing to don an appropriate hat. Here are 10 places to watch the Run for the Roses with a julep in your hand and hat on your head this Saturday.

Smoked Burgers &BBQ: In addition to adding mint juleps to their menu for the weekend, the Forum Shops at Caesars barbecue joint is rewarding those who dress to impress with a bit of bubbly. Guests who come in to watch the races with a wide-brimmed Southern Belle hat, or anything else the team deems suitable “derby attire,” from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday will receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

Lagasse Stadium: To see the horses on screens so big you’ll probably be able to see their nostrils flare, head to Emeril’s sports bar at Palazzo. Woodford Reserve mint juleps will be available for $16. Guests can pair them with bourbon BBQ meatballs ($8) or a BBQ bourbon pulled pork sandwich ($15).

Electra Cocktail Club: Palazzo’s glammed-out cocktail lounge will transform its colossal “digital canvas” art exhibit of a wall into a viewing screen for the race, and borrow its sister lounge Rosina’s “secret julep menu” for the day. In addition to the classic julep, that includes varieties infused with apple brandy, pineapple rum, tequila and, for an energy kick, the Early to Rise Julep (coffee liqueur, Plantation dark rum and cane syrup, sprinkled with freshly grated nutmeg and coffee). Wear a Derby hat and get 25 percent off your cocktail during the broadcast.

PKWY Tavern: To see the most exciting two minutes in sports somewhere close to home, the PKWY Tavern chain is showing it at all four locations. Mint juleps will be available for $8 apiece all day.

Yardbird Southern Table &Bar: If you’re the kind of person who likes to dress for the Derby, you may want to consider viewing it here, where the winner of a “best dressed” Instagram contest will receive dinner for two. Everyone else will still have the chance to purchase 2-for-1 Woodford Reserve mint juleps ($16), and perhaps win some Woodford Reserve swag.

Treasure Island: The Derby specials will be casino-wide here. Ten-dollar juleps, made with your choice of Maker’s Mark or Woodford Reserve, will be mixing at four venues on Saturday: TI’s Race and Sportsbook, Breeze Bar, Golden Circle Sports Bar and Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall and Bar-B-Que. All of those spots will also offer shot, cocktail and beer specials.

Downtown Container Park: The park’s Oak &Ivy bar will be hosting a Derby watch party with a special cocktail menu that will, of course, include mint juleps. In the meantime, Downtown Terrace will host a derby-themed brunch offering a complimentary Oaks Lily cocktail to those “decked out in their Derby best.”

Beer Park: The Paris’ rooftop spot will be setting up a julep bar for the day. It will also feature a live bugler to signal the start of the race, offer prizes to guests who guess the winner, and provide a complimentary glass of French Champagne to the first 30 guests who arrive dressed in “Derby attire.”

Trago Lounge: The Tropicana’s new lounge is extending the Derby celebration through the weekend. That means $9 Woodford juleps from Friday through Sunday.

Crazy Horse 3: If topless ladies make you go giddyap (or just make you giddy), this is the place to watch the race. A Derby viewing party from 3-5 p.m. Saturday will feature $5 mint juleps and $20 buckets of beer. If your horse doesn’t place, you can redeem a losing ticket for a free cocktail.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing