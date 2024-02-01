10 romantic restaurants for a Vegas Valentine’s Day

Marché Bacchus restaurant in the Desert Shores community of Las Vegas. (Marché Bacchus)

Barry's Downtown Prime steakhouse at Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas. (Pathfinder Productions)

Le Cirque restaurant in Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Strip. (LPM Restaurant & Bar)

Michael's Gourmet Room in South Point Casino in Las Vegas. (South Point Casino)

Partage restaurant in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Facebook)

Piero's Italian Cuisine on the east side of Las Vegas near the Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Top of the World restaurant in The Strat on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

In an essential sense, romantic dining is what you make it. A hot dog on a park bench could be romantic, depending on who’s hot dogging. But for Valentine’s Day dining, the expectation is the food of love will be more than a frank (squiggled with ketchup) between the halves of a bun.

With that expectation in mind, we offer these suggestions (from across the valley) for romantic dining on Feb. 14. Pitch your woo, Vegas.

Barry’s Downtown Prime in Circa. This steakhouse draws on a 1950s through 1970s retro vibe, with just the right touches of glitz, in several dining areas, including a gold-ceilinged bar and a garden room anchored by a sheltering olive tree. The prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu ranges luxuriantly from black truffle risotto to a caviar supplement, from surf and turf to baked stuffed shrimp, from Belgian mashed potatoes (add lobster!) to red velvet cheesecake.

Le Cirque in Bellagio. The room tented in bright circus stripes has offered one of the city’s great dining experiences for more than 25 years. Some folks will want to sit at the tables overlooking the Bellagio fountains; others will take to the capacious curving booths. Service staff abounds. Champagne flows. Two modern French tasting menus (one vegetarian) change seasonally. The current rendition includes lobster salad, caviar gnocchi and Dover sole among the choices.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson. For more than 20 years, the Palmeri clan has served Italian standards. The dining room, recently refreshed, feels more modern, but still inviting with family touches. (Ask owner Nick Palmeri about the 1970s photo crowded with colorful relatives.) The expansive Valentine’s menu includes house meatballs, house lobster ravioli, cioppino, organic Jidori chicken piccata, and braised short ribs with pappardelle.

LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The whimsical spirit of Jean Cocteau, the French writer and filmmaker, informs LPM, which debuted in November. Everywhere, fresh flowers, gilt mirrors, marble, original art and natural light create an airy elegance. The menu from the South of France seems made for romance: a Tomatini cocktail as rosy as a St. Tropez sunset, escargots prepared with Parmesan and Pernod, whole roast chicken with foie gras for two.

Marché Bacchus French Bistro & Wine Shop, 2620 Regatta Drive. James Beard Award winner Bradley Ogden is the culinary director at Marché Bacchus. His eponymous restaurant at Caesars Palace was a fixture of early 2000s Vegas. The dining terrace overlooks Lake Jacqueline; a swagged chandelier crowns the dining room. The four-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu includes Ora King salmon or cast iron filet mignon as the main course choices.

Michael’s Gourmet Room in South Point. Old-school Vegas flourishes in this 50-seat restaurant with red velvet seating, tuxedoed servers and a menu of steakhouse classics. You might begin with lobster cocktail or scampi fra diavolo, then move to French onion soup or spinach salad spiked with hot vinegar dressing. Wild salmon, lamb chops and Chateaubriand for two are also on offer. Then, here comes the pastry cart to finish the evening.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road. Partage (French for “sharing”) has been open less than six years, but in that time, it’s become a Vegas institution, in the best sense of the word, with a team boasting Michelin-starred experience. The five-, seven- and nine-course tasting menus (plus add-ons like foie gras, caviar and truffles) are seasonal and change monthly. The wine list tours the grape growing regions of France. Booths and warm woods compose the dining room.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive. Piero’s has been one of the city’s power dining spots for more than four decades, and you know what they say about power being an aphrodisiac. The Tarkanian Room offers a swath of low lighting, dark wood and intimate seating. It’s the ideal spot for a meal of Pat’s meatballs, agnolotti, salmon piccata and pastries of the day. Plus some of the roomiest martinis in the city.

Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace. Famed chef Guy Savoy might as well be a constellation — he has that many Michelin stars; two of those stars were earned at his Vegas outpost, with its soaring dining room. The current iteration of the 5 Star Celebration Menu ranges across eight courses and wine pairings. The Krug Chef’s Table, for two to six diners, showcases 10 courses paired with Krug Champagne.

Top of the World in The Strat. The lights of the valley wink, glisten and sparkle (hint: like an engagement ring) at this circular restaurant more than 800 feet above the Strip. These panoramic views unfurl from a dining room that revolves 360 degrees every 80 minutes. Among the Valentine’s specials are seared diver scallops with butternut squash and Chocolate Cherry Kiss cake with Luxardo cherry compote, white chocolate mousse and cherry chip ice cream.

