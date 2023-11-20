48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

1st look at L.A. taco shop opening in Fontainebleau

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 7:11 am
 
Carnitas, cochinita pibil and shrimp tacos from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food ha ...
Carnitas, cochinita pibil and shrimp tacos from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)
A rendering of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas whe ...
A rendering of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Rockwell Group)
Chef Lanny Marquez of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Ve ...
Chef Lanny Marquez of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)
Street corn from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas w ...
Street corn from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)
A Patio Paradise margarita from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebl ...
A Patio Paradise margarita from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)
Chips and salsas from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Ve ...
Chips and salsas from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

Get ready to pull over, Fontainebleau diners. Roadside Taco lies just ahead.

The popular Los Angeles taqueria that combines Mexican street tacos with L.A. style is opening in the property’s Promenade food hall on Dec. 13, when the 67-story, $3.7 billion Fontainebleau finally debuts.

Chef Lanny Marquez, who previously was an executive chef with the Pink Taco and Rosa Mexicano restaurant groups, is sending out a menu of street-style tacos and other dishes.

There are Baja fish tacos featuring mahi mahi marinated in adobo, fried fish tacos with battered cod, tacos with shrimp marinated in chipotle and achiote, and chicken birria tacos.

The menu continues with chorizo tacos, classic carne asada or pastor tacos, versions filled with cochinita pibil or pastor-marinated cauliflower, a Oaxacan taco griddled like a quesadilla, a vegan taco with cremini mushrooms, and several more. For sharing, there are taco samplers and platters.

Sonora melts and street corn

Roadside Taco offers nine burritos, including a signature Roadside stuffed with choice of protein, red rice, pinto beans, grilled onions and crema Mexicana, and a Sonora Cheesy Melt provisioned with turkey picadillo (stew), Oaxaca cheese, red rice, tomato, cheese sauce and crema Mexicana.

Among the sides are chips and choice of salsa (avocado, verde, arbol), and street corn with chipotle aïoli and a flurry of cotija and Tajin.

“We are thrilled and honored for Roadside Taco to be a part of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ highly anticipated opening, bringing our beloved Los Angeles-based Mexican taqueria to the Vegas dining scene,” said Vincent Laresca, founder-owner of the restaurant.

Abundant margaritas

Mixologist Ben Goglia is creating the bar program for Roadside Taco. He developed the programs for Blue Collar, one of L.A.’s top cocktail bars, and for Cold Shoulder speakeasy, both sibling establishments to Roadside Taco in Laresca’s Blue Collar Hospitality portfolio.

The pours at Roadside Taco focus on tequilas and mezcals, including nearly two dozen margaritas that range from ginger, lavender and cucumber mint to a Roadside margarita and Roadside Smoky made with mezcal.

Where there’s Smoky, there’s tacos.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
5
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mark Mackey
Five minutes with Ethel M’s Mark Mackey
By C.L. Gaber

The chief chocolatier for Las Vegas-based Ethel M Chocolates on holiday flavors and the secrets of the sweet life.

More stories
3 new Vegas restaurants, including a Korean bakery
3 new Vegas restaurants, including a Korean bakery
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Where to dine out for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
Famed chef launches T-Mobile Arena concession outlet
Famed chef launches T-Mobile Arena concession outlet
5 new valley restaurants, including one offering free taquitos for a year
5 new valley restaurants, including one offering free taquitos for a year