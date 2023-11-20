1st look at L.A. taco shop opening in Fontainebleau

The menu features chicken birria and cochinita pibil tacos, street corn dusted with cotija, and host of tequilas, mezcals and margaritas.

Carnitas, cochinita pibil and shrimp tacos from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

A rendering of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Rockwell Group)

Chef Lanny Marquez of Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

Street corn from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

A Patio Paradise margarita from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

Chips and salsas from Roadside Taco, opening in the Promenade food hall at Fontainebleau Las Vegas when the property debuts on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023. (Roadside Taco)

Get ready to pull over, Fontainebleau diners. Roadside Taco lies just ahead.

The popular Los Angeles taqueria that combines Mexican street tacos with L.A. style is opening in the property’s Promenade food hall on Dec. 13, when the 67-story, $3.7 billion Fontainebleau finally debuts.

Chef Lanny Marquez, who previously was an executive chef with the Pink Taco and Rosa Mexicano restaurant groups, is sending out a menu of street-style tacos and other dishes.

There are Baja fish tacos featuring mahi mahi marinated in adobo, fried fish tacos with battered cod, tacos with shrimp marinated in chipotle and achiote, and chicken birria tacos.

The menu continues with chorizo tacos, classic carne asada or pastor tacos, versions filled with cochinita pibil or pastor-marinated cauliflower, a Oaxacan taco griddled like a quesadilla, a vegan taco with cremini mushrooms, and several more. For sharing, there are taco samplers and platters.

Sonora melts and street corn

Roadside Taco offers nine burritos, including a signature Roadside stuffed with choice of protein, red rice, pinto beans, grilled onions and crema Mexicana, and a Sonora Cheesy Melt provisioned with turkey picadillo (stew), Oaxaca cheese, red rice, tomato, cheese sauce and crema Mexicana.

Among the sides are chips and choice of salsa (avocado, verde, arbol), and street corn with chipotle aïoli and a flurry of cotija and Tajin.

“We are thrilled and honored for Roadside Taco to be a part of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ highly anticipated opening, bringing our beloved Los Angeles-based Mexican taqueria to the Vegas dining scene,” said Vincent Laresca, founder-owner of the restaurant.

Abundant margaritas

Mixologist Ben Goglia is creating the bar program for Roadside Taco. He developed the programs for Blue Collar, one of L.A.’s top cocktail bars, and for Cold Shoulder speakeasy, both sibling establishments to Roadside Taco in Laresca’s Blue Collar Hospitality portfolio.

The pours at Roadside Taco focus on tequilas and mezcals, including nearly two dozen margaritas that range from ginger, lavender and cucumber mint to a Roadside margarita and Roadside Smoky made with mezcal.

Where there’s Smoky, there’s tacos.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.