72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

2 Chainz bringing 2 of his favorite dishes to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2023 - 6:46 am
 
The chefs and owners of Black-owned restaurants participating in the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Ro ...
The chefs and owners of Black-owned restaurants participating in the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency returning on Sept. 30, 2023, to Mandalay Bay and Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip. 2 Chainz, the Grammy Award-winning MC and founder of the Esco Restaurant & Tapas group, is at top. (Pepsi Dig In)

In October, folks in Vegas can eat like 2 Chainz.

The Grammy Award-winning MC and founder of Esco Restaurant & Tapas is bringing his blackened salmon alfredo and a special cocktail creation to Libertine Social in Mandalay Bay and Public House in Luxor. The limited-time items are part of the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency, which returns to the Strip properties this year.

Pepsi Dig In is a platform designed to drive access, growth and awareness to Black-owned restaurants. The residency features dishes from Esco and five other Black-owned restaurants across the country. The dishes will be served at Libertine Social and Public House.

“Opportunities for this kind of exposure in Vegas can be life changing for businesses. It’s great to see brands like Pepsi Dig In and MGM put the power of their platforms behind these talented Black entrepreneurs, and it’s a privilege to be among them,” 2 Chainz said.

Esco, which has four locations, and Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls of Pflugerville, Texas, kick off the residency Saturday, with Cranky Granny serving a churro cinnamon roll with cream cheese glaze. Esco and Cranky Granny’s portion of the residency runs through Oct. 27.

Taylor’s Tacos of Chicago serves its street-inspired tacos from Oct. 28 through Nov. 24. Blk Swan of Baltimore sends out its risotto with shrimp, scallops, Maryland jumbo lump crab, white wine and a jab of sambal heat from Nov. 25 through Dec. 15.

Lolo’s on The Water, of New York City, takes up the residency from Dec. 16 through Jan. 12 with an island barbecue beef platter showcasing achiote-glazed beef shank, Johnny cakes and honey rum-glazed plantains.

Rashida Holmes, owner of Bridgetown Roti in Los Angeles and a 2023 James Beard Awards finalist for Emerging Chef, closes out the residency Jan. 13 through Feb. 6 with her curry channa doubles, which feature Trinidadian bara flatbread filled with curry chickpeas, cucumber chutney, lime and tamarind sauce.

For more information, visit pepsidigin.com and follow @pepsidigin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
2
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
5
U2 dropping ‘Atomic City’ at The Sphere
U2 dropping ‘Atomic City’ at The Sphere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
RJ FILE*** BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Ava makes a splash while chasing a toy during ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Doggie Paddle & Play Day, “Black Panther in Concert,” and a celebration of noir films and classic cocktails lead this week’s lineup.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is gang tackled during the first half of an ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders’ home opener, Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio music fests, Knights vs. Kings and Marc Maron top the lineup for the week of Sept. 22-28.

More stories
6 new and upcoming bars and restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
6 new and upcoming bars and restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
Is a $2M hot pot restaurant coming to Resorts World Las Vegas?
Is a $2M hot pot restaurant coming to Resorts World Las Vegas?
A guide to 8 tasty food festivals this fall around Las Vegas
A guide to 8 tasty food festivals this fall around Las Vegas
8 places to eat at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 Raiders season
8 places to eat at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 Raiders season
A look at the 36 bars and restaurants going into the Fontainebleau
A look at the 36 bars and restaurants going into the Fontainebleau
Veteran Las Vegas chef opening his own steakhouse at Ahern Hotel
Veteran Las Vegas chef opening his own steakhouse at Ahern Hotel