2 high-profile Las Vegas restaurants announce closings

A fairly new restaurant in the Arts District and a longtime standard on the Las Vegas Strip have closed.

5 new and upcoming restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley

Trevi restaurant, which provided a prime people-watching spot in the Forum Shops at Caesars, has closed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Two Las Vegas restaurants — one fairly new in the Arts District, the other a longtime standard on the Strip — have closed.

Nightmare Cafe, a horror-themed spot, opened in October 2022 a few weeks before Halloween. The restaurant served appetizers, salads, burgers, baskets, entrées and cocktails, including mourge-aritas.

Nightmare Cafe closed Sunday, announcing the shuttering a few days before on Facebook. “Due to some unforeseen setbacks, we have come to the hard decision of closing Nightmare Cafe.”

The restaurant was at 1307 S. Commerce St.

Down at the Forum Shops at Caesars, Trevi restaurant has also closed. The news was first reported Monday by Las Vegas Locally, saying on Facebook that Trevi “had closed suddenly and without warning.” That abruptness is reflected by online reviews of the restaurant posted as recently as Monday.

Trevi’s opened in 2007, but an Italian restaurant of one sort or another has occupied the space since the Forum Shops opened in 1992. In a 2011 review, Heidi Knapp Rinella, the now-retired restaurant critic for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, praised the Romano chicken for its sparing use of Gorgonzola and the Trevi terrace for its splendid people-watching.

Trevi had serious competition among Italian restaurants at the Forum Shops: Carmine’s, the spot known for its family-style platters, and RPM Italian, a sleek entry that debuted in June 2022 with celebrity partners.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.